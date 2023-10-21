Will Smith calls relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith “brutal and beautiful”

October 21, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

Actor Will Smith made a surprise appearance at Jada Pinkett Smith’s promotional event for her memoir Worthy in her Baltimore hometown. The actor promised that he would offer lifelong support to Pinkett Smith, just a week after the latter made a statement that the couple had separated since 2016.

The revelation came a year after the infamous incident on the night of the Oscars. During the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on the stage after the comedian joked about Pinkett Smith.

At the Enoch Pratt Free Library, crediting Pinkett Smith’s sacrifices for his successes, Will Smith said, “Jada is the best friend I have ever had on this planet, and I am going to show up for her and support her for the rest of my life.”

Will Smith described his relationship with Pinkett Smith as “brutal and beautiful”. “It is a sloppy public experiment in unconditional love,” he added. Pinkett Smith said that the couple was trying to repair the relationship for the past 18 months.

“All the people who don’t understand and got something to say are just going to have to fall in line. The truth of the matter is I’m not leaving Will’s side and he’s not going to leave mine. We’ve been on a powerful quest. And I’m happier than I’ve ever been.” Pinkett Smith’s memoir Worthy talks about their relationship, Jada’s journey in Hollywood and her unconventional parenting style.