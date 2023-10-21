HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Will Smith calls relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith as “brutal and beautiful”

Actor Will Smith gave a surprise visit at Jada Pinkett Smith’s promotional event for her memoir Worthy

October 21, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Will Smith with Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith with Jada Pinkett Smith | Photo Credit: AP

Actor Will Smith gave a surprise visit at Jada Pinkett Smith’s promotional event for her memoir Worthy in her Baltimore hometown. The actor promised lifelong support for Pinkett Smith just a week after the latter made a statement that the couple had separated since 2016.

The revelation came a year after the infamous incident on the night of the Oscars. During the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on the stage after the comedian joked about Pinkett Smith.

ALSO READ
Jada Pinkett Smith says she separated from Will Smith in 2016

At the Enoch Pratt Free Library, crediting Pinkett Smith’s sacrifices for his successes, Will Smith said, “Jada is the best friend I have ever had on this planet, and I am going to show up for her and support her for the rest of my life.”

Will Smith described his relationship with Pinkett Smith as “brutal and beautiful”. “It is a sloppy public experiment in unconditional love,” he said. Pinkett Smith said the couple is trying to repair the relationship for the past 18 months.

“All the people who don’t understand and got something to say are just going to have to fall in line. The truth of the matter is I’m not leaving Will’s side and he’s not going to leave mine. We’ve been on a powerful quest. And I’m happier than I’ve ever been.” Pinkett Smith’s memoir Worthy talks about their relationship, her journey in Hollywood and her unconventional parenting style.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.