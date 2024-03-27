The awaited trailer for Bad Boys: Ride or Die has finally dropped by Sony Pictures, bringing back the iconic duo of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as Miami PD detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett. Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the film follows the success of Bad Boys for Life.
Joining the cast are Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Tiffany Haddish, with Haddish’s role still under wraps. This fourth film marks a return to the action-comedy franchise after a 17-year hiatus since Bad Boys II, and Bad Boys for Life in 2020, which grossed over $426.5 million worldwide.