March 27, 2024 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST

The awaited trailer for Bad Boys: Ride or Die has finally dropped by Sony Pictures, bringing back the iconic duo of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as Miami PD detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett. Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the film follows the success of Bad Boys for Life.

Joining the cast are Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Tiffany Haddish, with Haddish’s role still under wraps. This fourth film marks a return to the action-comedy franchise after a 17-year hiatus since Bad Boys II, and Bad Boys for Life in 2020, which grossed over $426.5 million worldwide.

In Bad Boys for Life, Mike (Will Smith) was on the hit list of a young man, Armando (Jacob Scipio), whose mother Isabel (Kate del Castillo) tasked him with murdering those responsible for the death of his father, a drug king pin. The third film leaves viewers with the revelation that Armando is actually Mike’s son, and a credits scene hints at father and son potentially working together in some capacity.

Set to hit theaters on June 7th, Bad Boys: Ride or Die looks to deliver the same Smith-Lawrence chemistry that fans have come to love.