GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ trailer: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return in fourth buddy-cop installment

The ‘Bad Boys’ buddy-cop action-comedy franchise marks its fourth installment in nearly 30 years

March 27, 2024 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ | Photo Credit: YouTube/SonyPicturesEntertainment

The awaited trailer for Bad Boys: Ride or Die has finally dropped by Sony Pictures, bringing back the iconic duo of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as Miami PD detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett. Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the film follows the success of Bad Boys for Life.

Joining the cast are Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Tiffany Haddish, with Haddish’s role still under wraps. This fourth film marks a return to the action-comedy franchise after a 17-year hiatus since Bad Boys II, and Bad Boys for Life in 2020, which grossed over $426.5 million worldwide.

Will Smith on ‘I Am Legend’ sequel with Michael B Jordan: We're really close, script just came in

In Bad Boys for Life, Mike (Will Smith) was on the hit list of a young man, Armando (Jacob Scipio), whose mother Isabel (Kate del Castillo) tasked him with murdering those responsible for the death of his father, a drug king pin. The third film leaves viewers with the revelation that Armando is actually Mike’s son, and a credits scene hints at father and son potentially working together in some capacity.

Set to hit theaters on June 7th, Bad Boys: Ride or Die looks to deliver the same Smith-Lawrence chemistry that fans have come to love.

Related Topics

English cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.