Will Shah Rukh Khan direct a Tamil film?

The star heaped praise on Kollywood actors during an online interaction with fans

Shah Rukh Khan’s connect with Tamil Nadu goes a long way... he even named one of his films Chennai Express. He is good friends with most of the Tamil superstars, especially Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. In fact, he even roped in Rajinikanth for a cameo in Ra.One. Currently, there is unverified news that Shah Rukh might be making a cameo in the Vijay-starrer Bigil.

During a recent interaction with his fans on Twitter, the Bollywood star has revealed his directorial plans. When a user asked him, “Do you have any plan to direct a Tamil movie in future?,” he replied, albeit in a lighter vein, “Of course!! My command over the language is so good!!”

Among other things, the actor was full of praise for Tamil stars. When someone asked him to comment about Dhanush, he said, “I love him” and described as ‘awesome’ the interactions he has had with Vijay.

Entertainment Movies
Hindi cinema
Tamil cinema
