‘Will play that dream role opposite Thala Ajith soon’: Prasanna

Actor Prasanna, who was reportedly slated to play the antagonist in Ajith’s Valimai, will not be part of the project. The actor tweeted, “I was hoping to make the biggest announcement in my career ever. But unfortunately, this wonderful opportunity to share screen with our ‘Thala’ isn’t happening this time.”

But Prasanna, who was seen in Thupparivalan and will soon be seen in Mafia, is not very perturbed and is looking forward to teaming up with Ajith sometime in the future. “Inspite of the deep disappointment, I am feeling all the more stronger with all your love. There is always a next time and am sure I will be playing that dream part opposite Thala soon.”

Valimai is directed by H Vinoth, who already worked with Ajith in their last film Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Pink. The film, which went on floors last month, is slated to release later this year.