Will Ferrell to star in Netflix comedy series ‘Golf’

Will Ferrell will star in the Netflix comedy series Golf. The series will be co-created by Ramy Youssef, Ferrell and Josh Rabinowitz.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 10-episode series, Ferrell is set to play fictional golfing legend, reported Variety. Youssef is also set to act in the series. However, details about his character aren’t known yet.

Youssef and Rabinowitz are showrunners and executive producers alongside Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Alix Taylor for Gloria Sanchez Productions, reported Variety. Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue for T-Street; and Andy Campagna for Youssef’s Cairo Cowboy are the other executive producers.

ALSO READ:‘Despicable Me 4’ trailer: Gru welcomes new member to family; Will Ferrell and Sofia Vergara to voice new villains

Ferrell most recently appeared in Barbie, The Shrink Next Door and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. He is best known for his seven seasons as a Saturday Night Live cast member.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.