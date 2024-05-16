ADVERTISEMENT

Will Ferrell to star in Netflix comedy series ‘Golf’

Published - May 16, 2024 06:11 pm IST

Will Ferrell is set to play a fictional golfing legend in the Netflix comedy series ‘Golf’

The Hindu Bureau

Will Ferrell. | Photo Credit: AP

Will Ferrell will star in the Netflix comedy series Golf. The series will be co-created by Ramy Youssef, Ferrell and Josh Rabinowitz.

In the 10-episode series, Ferrell is set to play fictional golfing legend, reported Variety. Youssef is also set to act in the series. However, details about his character aren’t known yet.

Youssef and Rabinowitz are showrunners and executive producers alongside Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Alix Taylor for Gloria Sanchez Productions, reported Variety. Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue for T-Street; and Andy Campagna for Youssef’s Cairo Cowboy are the other executive producers.

Ferrell most recently appeared in Barbie, The Shrink Next Door and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. He is best known for his seven seasons as a Saturday Night Live cast member.

CONNECT WITH US