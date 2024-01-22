ADVERTISEMENT

Will Ferrell says he had ‘zero knowledge’ about trans community before his best friend came out as trans

January 22, 2024 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST

Ferrell along with writer-comedian Harper Steele features in the new road trip documentary ‘Will & Harper’, premiering at the Sundance Film Festival

The Hindu Bureau

Will Ferrell, Harper Steele

Actor Will Ferrell says he had ‘zero knowledge’ about the trans community before his best friend Harper Steele came out as trans three years ago.

Ferrell along with Steele features in the new road trip documentary, Will & Harper. Harper, a comedian and writer who wrote Saturday Night Live from 1995 to 2008, came out as trans in 2022.

On a recent podcast with Variety, Ferrell spoke about learning more about the transgender community through making the documentary with Steele.

“I had met trans people, but I didn’t have anyone personally in my life,” Ferrell was quoted as saying. “So this was all new territory for me, which is why I think this film is so exciting for us to kind of put out there in the world. It’s a chance all of us in the cis community to be able to ask questions and also just to listen and be there as a friend to discuss this journey.”

Will & Harper is directed by Josh Greenbaum. The project is seeking distribution at the Sundance Film Festival.

The synopsis for the documentary reads: “When Will Ferrell finds out his close friend of 30 years is coming out as a trans woman, the two decide to embark on a cross-country road trip to process this new stage of their relationship in an intimate portrait of friendship, transition, and America.”

Related Topics

English cinema

