‘Wild Wild Punjab’ gets premiere date on Netflix

Updated - June 19, 2024 12:59 pm IST

Published - June 19, 2024 12:57 pm IST

Directed by Simarpreet Singh from a story by Luv Ranjan, the film tracks the misadventures of four friends after one of them has a break-up

The Hindu Bureau

A poster for ‘Wild Wild Punjab’

Netflix India has announced the premiere date of their new comedy caper, Wild Wild Punjab.

Directed by Simarpreet Singh from a story by Luv Ranjan, the film tracks the alcohol-addled journey of four friends after one of them has a break-up.

Set to stream from July 10, the film stars Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh and Jassie Gill. Patralekhaa, and Ishita Raj are the female leads in the cast.

Khanne (Varun Sharma) has had a breakup. He’s upset, but he has friends like Arore (Sunny Singh). Jainu (Jassie Gill) and Honey Paaji (Manjot Singh) who encourage him to face this breakup head-on and move on. We join this group of friends as they embark on a ‘break-up trip’ across Punjab to help Khanne find closure.

