‘Wicked’ Trailer: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo add a new twist to the classic fairytale

February 12, 2024 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST

The first-look trailer of Wicked, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, is out. Jon M. Chu’s upcoming movie musical was teased during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Wicked. See it on the big screen this Thanksgiving. 💚💖 pic.twitter.com/JCRr6z6HAv — Wicked Movie (@wickedmovie) February 11, 2024

Based on Gregory Maguire’s novel, which inspired the famous Broadway musical, the film precedes Dorothy’s arrival in the magical world and tells the legend of world and the story behind Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West.

Wicked also stars Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar; Ethan Slater as Boq; Bowen Yang as Pfannee; and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz.

The upcoming film is the first among a two-parter. While the first film is set to hit theatres on November 27 this year, the sequel is slated for November 26, 2025.

Watch the trailer here: