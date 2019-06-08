Why ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ is Badrinath’s favourite film

I’m not a big movie buff. But I do watch movies from time-to-time.

I quite like to watch inspirational movies. Like The Shawshank Redemption, Men of Honor and Gladiator... you know, the kind of movies with larger than life characters; films which discuss honour, pride, and the characters in it exhibit valour.

The Shawshank Redemption is actually one of my favourites on the list.

The Shawshank Redemption

I liked its premise; Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins’ lead character) had the world against him, and he is constantly reminded that it is impossible to dig himself out of a hole like that. But that’s what he ends up doing, literally, and he comes out of it.

I don’t know if I relate to the film with the struggles in my own life. I am a streetfighter. I did come from nothing. I think I am blessed to have come so far in my life, you know... coming from a humble, South Indian background. I just prefer to look at The Shawshank Redemption as an inspirational film.

Did you know? The Shawshank Redemption (1994), directed by Frank Darabont, was adapted from a 1982 Stephen King novella titled Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption.

The film’s producers initially approached Tom Cruise to play Andy Dufresne, a role which eventually went to Tim Robbins. Cruise passed it up, refusing the offer to work with a debuting director.

The film was nominated for seven Academy awards in 1995, including Best Picture and Best Actor, but did not win in any categories.

It tells you that even when you have nothing going for you, and the whole world, and everything in it, is against you... it is possible for you to come out of it and show what you are.

An inspirational Tamil movie? Umm.. I don’t think there are any movies in Tamil that inspire me!

But I do love watching old Tamil films. One of the classics I love is Mani Ratnam’s Mouna Ragam. I can’t tell you exactly what it is I like about this film. Maybe, it is the tragic romance. But I love it.

(As told to Pradeep Kumar)