Why was ‘Sindhubaadh’ put on hold?

Last week, Tamil cinema’s trade circle and fans were shell shocked when Vijay Sethupathi’s Sindhubaadh, which was supposed to release on June 21, did not hit screens as per the plan. The film missed its release date due to an ongoing financial tussle between its producer SN Rajarajan of K Productions and Hyderabad-based Arka Media, which obtained a stay on the release from the Telangana High Court. SN Rajarajan had distributed Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni of Arka Media, in Tamil Nadu. The film became a blockbuster, but Rajarajan failed to settle the final accounts with Arka Media, prompting them to seek an interim stay on Sindhubaadh and Dhanush-starrer Enai Noki Paayum Thota, backed by K Productions.

Why the delay?

The ‘no show’ of Sindhubaadh created panic in the industry, for the movie was slotted in nearly 500 screens across Tamil Nadu. Exhibitors waited till Friday afternoon last week, hoping to screen the movie. Vijay Sethupathi’s loss turned out to be Shahid Kapoor’s gain, with Kabir Singh getting prime shows in multiplexes across Chennai and Chengalpet. Kabir Singh, a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, grossed an impressive record of ₹1.22 crore in the Tamil Nadu market in the opening weekend, that too with limited screens! Films being held back at the last minute is nothing new for Tamil industry, where business is in shambles. In the last two months, five films — Vishal’s Ayogya, Jiiva’s Kee, Atharvaa’s 100, Nayanthara’s Kolaiyuthir Kaalam and now Sindhubaadh — were slotted for a release. But they couldn’t make it to theatres at the last minute due to financial issues. In Tamil cinema, there is rampant financial indiscipline and dependence on third parties (that is a different story by itself) during the time of release, causing further instability.

For Sindhubaadh, its producer was not willing to negotiate and strike a deal with Arka Media, and tried to put pressure on the Digital Service Provider (DSP) to release the KDM (Key Delivery Mechanism) to screens. Speaking about the release issue, Prathima SV, senior manager legal of Qube, said, “Arka Media Works had informed Qube on the order dated May 8, 2019 by High Court of Telangana to maintain ‘Status –Quo’ during the tendency of appeal filed by them against certain films including Sindhubaadh. A ‘status quo’ order restricts all parties from altering the status of things as on the date of the order. Since Sindhubaadh had a status quo order, we were restricted under law from releasing it”. The buzz is that K Productions and Arka Media have come to an understanding as far as Sindhubaadh is concerned. The producer is desperately raising funds, with Vijay Sethupathi also trying from his end. They have now signed a deal and Arka Media has issued a NOC with Qube and other Digital Service Providers, that they have no objection against the release.Earlier to this, Vijay Sethupathi stepped in for his films and paid a substantial amount from his salary, so that the film will get a theatrical release.

A milestone project

Sindhubaadh is an important release for Vijay Sethupathi, who is going back to doing a typical mass hero subject. He is paired opposite Anjali in Sindhubaadh, in which he’s working with his son Surya. The actor is on a hat-trick with one of his favourite director’s SU Arun Kumar, who did two back-to-back movies like Pannaiyarum Padminiyum (2014) and Sethupathi (2016). Vijay Sethupathi is one of the rare, unconventional stars we have today. He’s currently basking in the success of his last few multi-starrers such as Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, Imaikkaa Nodigal, Petta and Super Deluxe. His last solo hero movie Seethakaathi was a box-office failure, and he currently has six Tamil films, a Malayalam and a Telugu releases in the pipeline. The box-office performance of Sindhubaadh is crucial for Vijay Sethupathi, to further cement his position as one of the bankable stars in Tamil cinema.