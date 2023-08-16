Why Sarath Kumar can’t stop playing cops: ‘They see me in a space akin to Denzel Washington’

August 16, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST

The pressure to follow up on a successful film is always a good problem to have. Actor Sarath Kumar, ahead of the release of Paramporul, is in one such situation; he now has to compete with the glory of the investigative thriller Por Thozhil. “A medium-budget film like Por Thozhil earning around Rs 60 crores is not an easy feat. There will be fear of comparison naturally, but we hope and wish audiences will watch each of the films without comparing them,” says the actor.

It isn’t just the comparison with Por Thozhil that Sarath is wary about. Most of his upcoming films again see him donning the khaki, but he assures that each of those roles is drastically different from the other.

“I did Irai, in which I played a cop battling with his personal life, similar to Por Thozhil’s Loganathan. However, Loganathan was upright and clear with his investigation. In my upcoming film Hit List, I play a tough cop. I accepted it because Vikraman’s son is introduced in the film and they requested me to do the role. Meanwhile, in Criminal, I play a cop with a grey-shade and it felt good to share the screen with Gautham Karthik after acting with his father Karthik. Whereas, in The Smile Man, I play a retired cop with Alzheimer’s; Naa Naa is a different cop story as well.”

Sarath says that post his sabbatical from acting, he kept getting cop roles he couldn’t say no to. “Perhaps they saw me in a space akin to Denzel Washington, but yeah, my passion to work propelled me to accept these roles.

In Paramporul, directed by debutant C Aravind Raj, Sarath plays Maitreyi, a cop who is put in a situation where he begins to think, “If the system itself is corrupt, why should I be ethical?’” The film delves into the world of idol smuggling and has Sarath star opposite actor Amithash. “It’s a unique story set at a select backdrop and Aravind was very clear with what he wanted to communicate.” The role gave ample space for him to perform, adds the veteran. “It’s a multi-layered character and so it comes across as both jovial and serious at times. The way my friendship with Amithash’s character Aadhi influences the plot is something intriguing.”

For Amithash, Paramporul is his first in Tamil as a protagonist, and the actor is glad to have shared the screen with someone like Sarath Kumar. “He’s such a supportive co-actor; for instance, when performing with a senior actor, we might hesitate a bit to take multiple takes but he would understand that.”

Amithash has pinned high hopes on the project; the actor found his breakthrough as the villain in Dhanush’s Velaiyilla Pattathari but the industry’s curse of typecasting delayed his progress, he says. “In fact, many similar attempts were made by others at that time. However, I didn’t want to let that happen to me. I wanted to break the ‘Amul baby’ tag and that’s why I was patient. For me, more than the number of films I do, the quality of the films matters.”

Any regret that he started his career with a negative role? “No, because my cinema god, Rajinikanth, started his career like that. In fact, when I was a little hesitant about it, even Dhanush sir cited Rajini sir as an example.” Amithash adds that he wants to be in a space akin to Ayushmann Khurrana: “I’m aware that we have stars already and so I want to do content-driven stories like what Ayushmann does.”

Though Amithash likes crime dramas and had dreamed of being in one, he was doubtful if director Aravind really saw him in this role, but was convinced by the answer he got. “Aadhi is a struggling youngster who is forced into an unethical path and I wanted someone who has no off-screen image. I wanted the cop to be played by someone who has a certain image. So Amithash and Sarath sir were perfect for the roles,” says Aravind, adding that he likes grey characters over black-and-white ones as the latter seem dull and uninteresting.

The idea to write a story on a sensational issue such as idol smuggling came to the debutant, an erstwhile assistant to director Ram, while reading a book on the subject. “Mayilai Seeni Venkatasami’s book, Tamizhaga Kalai Varalaru Sirpam - Kovil, on sculptures in Tamil civilisation. The many dimensions of sculpture-making were fascinating and the fact that I parallelly came across news reports on idol smuggling intrigued me.” However, Aravind couldn’t sketch a plot that could explore this world and that’s when one of his friends shared a real-life experience that sparked a story. “So with these two characters, Aadhi and Maitreyi, and how their stories intersect, I decided to explore this world.”

Given the socio-political climate of the country, a filmmaker talking about religious idols needs to be vigilant as a misstep could prove detrimental. “So, to avoid hurting sentiments, we decided to choose idols of gods who are not worshipped currently; for instance, we can’t yell at a statue of a god that people worship!”

It’s no news that with exposure to films from across the world, more pure-genre films and technological advancements are naturally finding their way into Tamil cinema. Sarath is glad but he wants creators to remember this: “Mannukku sammandhapatta vishayangala marandhuda koodadhu. We should retain our culture to educate future generations and retain our identity.”

Paramporul is also currently in the news for another reason; the film, which has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, has a song called Adiyaathi, sung by Yuvan and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. This is the third time the two musicians are collaborating. “We planned this track after finishing the movie because we wanted a push before the release. We wanted to do something in contrast to the mood of the film and so we chose to do a remix of a track that’s present in the film,” says Aravind. Starring Kashmira Pardeshi as the female lead and also featuring Balaji Sakthivel, T Siva, Vincent Asokan, Charles Vinoth and Balakrishnan among others, Paramporul is set to hit theatres on September 1.

