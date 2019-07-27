Sundaylite | Movies

Why ‘Mayabazar’ remains fresh in crime novelist Rajesh Kumar’s mind

Author Rajesh Kumar

Author Rajesh Kumar

The renowned author first watched the movie 62 years ago, and now he reminisces on a dearly held childhood memory

The year was 1957, and I was 10 years old. I ended up listening to this song every day. It blared outside Vaani Sound Service, a shop that rented out loudspeakers at Theppakulam Maidanam in Coimbatore where I grew up.

When I learned that ‘Kalyana Samayal Sadham’ was from a movie called Mayabazar, I pestered my parents to take me to see it.

It was playing at Royal Theatre, one of the biggest theatres in Coimbatore then. And so, my parents, my brother and I travelled on a horse-drawn cart to the theatre.

SV Ranga Rao in a still from the film ‘Mayabazar’

SV Ranga Rao in a still from the film 'Mayabazar'

As a child, I was fascinated by SV Ranga Rao. He played the giant Ghatotkacha from the Mahabharata and I can never forget the scenes in which he wolfs down plate after plate of food at a wedding.

He swallows ladoos that automatically float into his open mouth from a platter. To think that the movie had special effects at a time when such technology was actually unheard of.

In the climax, Ghatotkacha enters Savitri’s body and she walks like him with heavy strides. I watched the scene open-mouthed — what fantastic acting. The entire theatre was on fire.

The comedy, the love-angle between Gemini Ganesan and Savitri... I’m 72 years old now and the Mayabazar experience is still fresh in my memory. I remember munching on delicious murukku and coconut barfi as I enjoyed the movie.

Men sold snacks and soda on trays inside the dark interiors of the cinema that was lit by occasional bursts of light from the screen.

A still from ‘Mayabazar’

A still from 'Mayabazar'

I particularly admired the villain Nambiar. Perhaps the crime writer in me was taking shape even then — I enjoyed his chilling dialogue delivery, the way he rubbed his palms together when he plotted something dark. I recently watched the digitally remastered colour version of the movie on YouTube and the memories all came rushing back.

My other favourites include Puthiya Paravai (1964) and Athey Kangal (1967). I watched them during my college days. Puthiya Paravai had great songs, and an ingenious story. When I think of such movies, I can’t help but wonder why they don’t make such films any more. Those years were pure gold.

(As told to Akila Kannadasan)

