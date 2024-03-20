Why Karthik Kumar’s stand-up special, ‘Aansplaining’, is releasing in theatres

March 20, 2024 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST

Don’t be surprised to see comedian Karthik Kumar’s face on posters at a cinema hall near you. He is not acting in a film, nor directing one.

His comedy special, Aansplaining, which premiered on stage in 2022, is now releasing on the big screen, making it possibly the first-ever Indian stand-up act to be screened in theatres. Apart from creating a new revenue stream for the comic, this move might also take it to a newer set of audiences who are largely filmgoers. “The traditional route for stand-up comics is to perform their material live and then put it online, where it reaches a large number of people. But, a unique thing about a theatrical experience is that there are people around you; it is a community experience of the art,” he says, “It creates an almost-live experience, like watching a Chennai Super Kings’ cricket match at a movie theatre or a pub.”

Aansplaining is not a typical comedy show. Through anecdotes, Karthik Kumar delves into the intricacies of gender stereotypes, patriarchy, and modern masculinity. Among other things, it makes you think and introspect on your relationships.

“A lot of people came in wanting only fun and laughter, but this show landed a few serious thoughts in a funny manner. I learnt to make as many thinking things fun, during the course of the show. I want to be able to make people re-look things that they are doing and question them, but in a fun manner,” he explains.

Karthik Kumar is still putting together material for his next stand-up, something that he promises will also make audiences think, but for now, he is also busy narrating a film script to prospective actors. It will be a story about fatherhood and what being a father means, and was written during the time even as he toured Aansplaining to various countries.

“I did act in Nayanthara’s Annapoorni(2023) because it paid me and now, I want to put that money into making my next film. I really love directing,” says Karthik, whose debut directorial feature Super Senior Heroes released in 2022, “I’m going into this knowing well that it takes a lot of time and effort and doesn’t pay well. It’s a thankless job, because it is probably the closest thing to parenting, in the arts.”

That Aansplaining hits theatres in March augurs well for it, as this month is considered a dull month for the cinemas, with exam season, IPL 2024 and election-related updates dominating public discussion. “What excited PVR is that this opens up a new category, like Taylor Swift’s concert film, which opened floodgates. Niche screenings are bringing in audiences, as has been proved by re-releases of cult classics. This is alternative programming for cinema halls,” explains Karthik, who picks out Alexander Babu’s Alex in Wonderlandand Zakir Khan’s Tathastu as stand-up specials that might make for a great viewing experience on the big screen.

From the stand-up comedian’s perspective, a theatrical screening could well be a “new playground,” as Karthik Kumar puts it. “But the only playground is, and will always be, live.”

Aansplaining is releasing on March 23 in select PVR INOX Cinemas in Chennai, Bengaluru and Coimbatore