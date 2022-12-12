Why are theatres switching on lights during Rajinikanth’s ‘Baba’?

December 12, 2022 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST

Rajinikanth fans have reason to be happy. Even as they celebrate the actor’s birthday today and await updates about his upcoming film Jailer, they are also rejoicing in the re-release of his 2002 Tamil film Baba.

While the re-edited and digitally remastering of the film have been talking points, there’s another interesting element about Baba’s screenings at a few theatres.

Those familiar with Babamight remember this comedy sequence featuring Rajinikanth, Goundamani, Manisha Koirala and Deepa Venkat. The ladies are outside a theatre screening Hindi classic Bobby, and do not get tickets. Baba, being the don he is in this neighbourhood, uses his influence with the theatre owner to get them all a special sofa inside the hall to watch the movie. When the four enter the hall, Goundamani says, “ Baba varaar, light ah podunga!” (Baba is coming, switch on the lights).

At this precise moment, a few theatres, including Vettri Theatres, GK Cinemas and Rohini Theatre, are actually switching on the lights in the halls for a few seconds. This has generated a lot of excitement, especially among ardent fans of Rajinikanth. In fact, Rakesh Gauthaman of Vettri Theatres posted a video of this unique celebration, and stated, “Audience in perfect sync.”

Rajinikanth, who celebrates his 72nd birthday today, was the writer and producer of director Suresh Krissna’s Baba, which has now been re-released in a new avatar. He will soon star in director Nelson’s Jailer, produced by Sun Pictures. He will also be seen in a cameo appearance in his daughter Aishwarya’s Laal Salaam.

