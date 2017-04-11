Whose weekend is it anyway?

Four films are getting ready for a release during the Tamil New Year/Easter/Vishu, three-day weekend. They are Dhanush’s directorial debut Pa Paandi with Rajkiran in the lead, Arya’s jungle action adventure Kadamban, Lawrence’s horror comedy Shivalinga and the biggest Hollywood summer action film The Fate of the Furious, releasing in English and Tamil.

Single screens and multiplexes are finding it difficult to accommodate all these films and give them a fair share. And to add to their woes, Vijay Sethupathi’s Kavan, a proven hit, needs to be alotted a few shows along with Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai, which has opened well in the multiplexes.

Rakesh Gowthaman of Vettri Theatres in Chromepet says, “I’m being put in a tight situation. We have just eight daily shows between our two screens, and an additional morning show on weekends, to share among six or eight films. It is a Catch-22 situation, as we can’t remove earlier releases that are doing well.”

The reason for the large number of releases this week is Baahubali 2’s solo release on April 28

A leading exhibitor in the Salem area says, “All the three new Tamil releases are being distributed by powerful companies. The way out is to give all one show each, and depending on the opening day report, add more shows for the good film. All single screens will discontinue earlier releases, as it is not possible to accommodate them.”

No real winner

The trade says that in this kind of scenario, there is not going to be a real winner. Nobody has any real advantage, as multiplexes will share their big screens among films, allotting a smaller screen for the remaining shows. Even if the film becomes a hit, shows can be increased only after the weekend. And producers and distributors are feeling the heat, as theatres across Tamil Nadu are not willing to pay either MG (Minimum Guarantee) or a token advance for new releases.

Veteran producer RB Choudary says, “I’m pushed against the wall. Kadamban, a jungle action entertainer, is my 89th film. It has come out well, and was supposed to release for Pongal. I had no other option than to release the film on April 14, as Baahubali 2 is slated for release on April 28. I also wanted my film to release before Vanamagan, which is another jungle adventure film.”

A mammoth awaits

The reason touted for the large number of releases on April 14 is the Baahubali 2 solo release. As per sources, the period action drama will witness the biggest-ever release, in nearly 700 screens. In short, the April 14 releases are just the fillers before the mega release.

However, the good news is that all three films have got a U certificate, and are likely to get tax exemption. And, if the content appeals to family audiences, all three have the potential to be hits. As of now, Pa Paandi has got the edge, as it is being distributed by K Productions, which is marketing Baahubali 2.