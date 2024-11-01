Who is Major Mukund Varadarajan? The real-life hero behind Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran

Directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in lead roles, the recent Tamil release Amaran is based on the real-life story of Mukund Varadharajan, the head of Rashtriya Rifles. As a biopic, it covers all aspects of Mukund’s life, not only his years in the army. Partly fiction and mostly adapted from a segment of ‘India’s Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes’, Amaran journals the lives of Mukund and Indhu from the first time they met at college.

Here’s everything you need to know about Major Mukund Varadharajan.

Who is Major Mukund Varadharajan?

Major Mukund Varadarajan, an officer in the Indian Army’s Rajput Regiment, is remembered as a fearless leader who prioritized his team’s safety and well-being. He was a Major in the 44 Rashtriya Rifles, an elite counter-terrorism unit in Jammu and Kashmir. Born on April 12, 1983, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Mukund Varadarajan displayed leadership qualities and a strong sense of duty from an early age.

His courage and unwavering commitment to his country made him a beloved figure, especially after his ultimate sacrifice during a counter-terrorism operation in 2014. Mukund married his long-time girlfriend, Indhu Rebecca Varghese, in 2009, and the couple welcomed a daughter, Arshea Mukund, in 2011.

Mukund Varadharajan’s career timeline

He completed his Bachelor of Commerce from Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswathi Viswa Mahavidyalaya and a diploma in journalism from Madras Christian College.

Mukund came from an Army family—his grandfather and two uncles served in the military. This inspired him to join the Army and fight for his country. After completing his education, Major Mukund joined the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, where he completed his military training. Commissioned into the Indian Army, he was assigned to the 22 Rajput Regiment. Later, he joined the Rashtriya Rifles, an anti-terrorism wing of the Indian Army known for its rigorous work in Jammu and Kashmir, where officers operate under challenging conditions to maintain peace and security. His career in the armed forces was marked by resilience, courage, and a dedication to protecting civilians.

On March 18, 2006, after graduating from the Officers Training Academy, an institution that trains officers for the Short Service Commission (SSC), he was made the Lieutenant in one of the oldest Indian regiments, the Rajput Regiment. He was promoted to Captain just seven months later.

Mukund Varadharajan’s key achievements

Major Mukund Varadarajan gained widespread recognition for his role in multiple counter-terrorism operations. On April 25, 2014, he led an operation in Shopian, Kashmir, where intelligence had identified three suspected militants hiding in a residential area. Aware of the risk, Major Mukund and his team courageously entered the zone and engaged in a close-range firefight. Demonstrating extraordinary bravery, he eliminated three militants, saving numerous lives but sustaining severe injuries in the process. He succumbed to his wounds later that day, sacrificing his life for the mission. With remarkable courage, swift decision-making, and strategic precision, he led his team to eliminate three top-ranked Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, achieving success at great personal cost.

Major Mukund was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra, India’s highest peacetime military decoration, for his bravery and service. The citation highlighted his courageous actions and selfless devotion to duty, making him one of the most celebrated martyrs in modern Indian military history

He was cremated with state honours. The then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, in a letter to his widow had written: “I know this is an extremely traumatic and tragic time in your life. You have lost a dear and devoted husband; your young daughter, her beloved father, and his parents, their adored son.

“Yet it is a matter of great pride that he (Major Varadharajan) made the supreme sacrifice while protecting his Motherland, in the best traditions of the Indian Army. In Major Mukund Varadharajan’s death, the people of Tamil Nadu have lost a brave son; India has lost a courageous soldier.”

Amaran has garnered lavish praise from viewers, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who congratulated director Rajkumar Periasamy for capturing the “bravery and dedication of Tamil Nadu army veteran Major Mukund Varadarajan.” Based on real-life events, Amaran tells the heartwarming and inspiring story of Major Mukund Varadharajan and his wife Indhu. The film is produced by Kamal Haasan, alongside R. Mahendran and Sony Pictures International Productions.

