Who is Joseph Vijay and why is he part of Dhanush’s ‘Jagame Thandhiram’?

A still from ‘Jagame Thandhiram’   | Photo Credit: Netflix

Music composer Santhosh Narayanan has been getting a lot feedback for his songs in Jagame Thandhiram, starring Dhanush. But the one that seems to have even amused Santhosh the most is: ‘Is actor Vijay really part of your team?’

Fans of the Tamil star, fondly known as Thalapathy, have seen the name ‘Joseph Vijay’ mentioned in the album. Assuming that it was their favourite star, fans have been tweeting and sharing memes: one of them even features a photo of actor Vijay playing the guitar!

But has Vijay played the guitar for Jagame Thandhiram? No, he has not.

Clarifying this during the recent Twitter Spaces with the film’s team, composer Santhosh Narayanan said, “A musician named Joseph Vijay is a part of my team, and plays the guitar. He has worked extensively on the acoustic steel string guitar for the songs.”

With Jagame Thandhiram, the composer has two back-to-back projects starring Dhanush. His score in Karnan, which released earlier this year, was much acclaimed, for which he used unique rustic sounds.

Jagame Thandhiram, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, is due to release on Netflix on June 18.


