HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘White Lotus’ star F Murray Abraham apologises after ‘Mythic Quest’ exit

The apology comes after a report by a magazine that alleged Abraham was fired from the series following two allegations of misconduct

April 22, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST

PTI
F. Murray Abraham

F. Murray Abraham | Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss

F. Murray Abraham is apologising after allegations of sexual misconduct led to his departure from the Apple TV+ show "Mythic Quest".

“This is a sincere and deeply felt apology,” the actor said in a statement issued Thursday.

“Though never my intention to offend anyone, I told jokes, nothing more, that upset some of my colleagues and as a result lost a great job with wonderful people. I have grown in my understanding from this experience, and I hope they will forgive me.”

The apology comes after a report by Rolling Stone magazine that alleged Abraham was fired from the series following two allegations of misconduct.

Lionsgate Television, which produces “Mythic Quest”, said Thursday that it had no updates on a previous statement it issued Monday: “We take allegations of misconduct seriously and investigate them thoroughly. As a matter of corporate policy, we do not comment on personnel actions.”

Abraham played the character CW Longbottom on “Mythic Quest” during the show's first two seasons, but he was not brought back for the third.

He won an Oscar for his role as Antonio Salieri in the 1984 feature “Amadeus” and starred on the second season of HBO's “The White Lotus”.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.