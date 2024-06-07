ADVERTISEMENT

‘White Collar’ reboot in the works, says series creator Jeff Eastin

Updated - June 07, 2024 03:56 pm IST

Published - June 07, 2024 03:50 pm IST

Creator of the popular series Jeff Eastin has said that he is writing the script for the new version of the police procedural

ANI

‘White Collar’ series. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

There's good news for White Collar fans. A new version of the police procedural is in the works. Series creator Jeff Eastin shared the update at Variety's TV Fest.

"We're gonna reboot. I'm writing the script," he said on a panel alongside stars Matt Bomer, Tim DeKay and Tiffany Thiessen. Bomer confirmed his involvement, saying, "I'm in!" as DeKay and Thiessen also raised their hands."

It's a fantastic script and it answers all the questions that one would have if you watch the show," DeKay said, "and it would introduce the show to those who haven't seen it as well. Both edges of the sword are honed."

More details regarding the reboot have not been disclosed yet. Eastin said he intentionally left things open-ended when writing the series' conclusion in 2014. After procedurals began booming on Netflix over the past year, revisiting White Collar became a more tangible option.

'Suits' becomes second most-streamed series ever as per Nielsen's six-weeks viewership analytics

