GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

‘White Collar’ reboot in the works, says series creator Jeff Eastin

Creator of the popular series Jeff Eastin has said that he is writing the script for the new version of the police procedural

Updated - June 07, 2024 03:56 pm IST

Published - June 07, 2024 03:50 pm IST

ANI
‘White Collar’ series.

‘White Collar’ series. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

There's good news for White Collar fans. A new version of the police procedural is in the works. Series creator Jeff Eastin shared the update at Variety's TV Fest.

"We're gonna reboot. I'm writing the script," he said on a panel alongside stars Matt Bomer, Tim DeKay and Tiffany Thiessen. Bomer confirmed his involvement, saying, "I'm in!" as DeKay and Thiessen also raised their hands."

Netflix sets date for ‘Suits’ season nine premiere

It's a fantastic script and it answers all the questions that one would have if you watch the show," DeKay said, "and it would introduce the show to those who haven't seen it as well. Both edges of the sword are honed."

More details regarding the reboot have not been disclosed yet. Eastin said he intentionally left things open-ended when writing the series' conclusion in 2014. After procedurals began booming on Netflix over the past year, revisiting White Collar became a more tangible option.

“If you get to the finale, with Neal [Bomer] walking in Paris, that was always the setup,” he said. “I always left it open, and as the years passed, it seemed more like a distant hope. But say thank you to Suits for starting this streaming trend. They were doing great, and got people watching White Collar now on Netflix. That’s doing really, really good. Off of that, it’s like, ‘Hey, let’s do another one.”

ALSO READ:‘Suits’ becomes second most-streamed series ever as per Nielsen’s six-weeks viewership analytics

White Collar stars Matt Bomer as con artist Neal Caffrey, who works as a consultant for the FBI helping them catch white collar crooks. Tim DeKay co-stars as Neal's FBI liaison Peter Burke, with the late Willie Garson playing Neal's pal and fellow con man Mozzie. The series ran for six seasons on USA Network, from 2009 to 2014.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.