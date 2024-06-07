‘White Collar’ reboot in the works, says series creator Jeff Eastin

There's good news for White Collar fans. A new version of the police procedural is in the works. Series creator Jeff Eastin shared the update at Variety's TV Fest.

"We're gonna reboot. I'm writing the script," he said on a panel alongside stars Matt Bomer, Tim DeKay and Tiffany Thiessen. Bomer confirmed his involvement, saying, "I'm in!" as DeKay and Thiessen also raised their hands."

It's a fantastic script and it answers all the questions that one would have if you watch the show," DeKay said, "and it would introduce the show to those who haven't seen it as well. Both edges of the sword are honed."

More details regarding the reboot have not been disclosed yet. Eastin said he intentionally left things open-ended when writing the series' conclusion in 2014. After procedurals began booming on Netflix over the past year, revisiting White Collar became a more tangible option.

“If you get to the finale, with Neal [Bomer] walking in Paris, that was always the setup,” he said. “I always left it open, and as the years passed, it seemed more like a distant hope. But say thank you to Suits for starting this streaming trend. They were doing great, and got people watching White Collar now on Netflix. That’s doing really, really good. Off of that, it’s like, ‘Hey, let’s do another one.”

ALSO READ:‘Suits’ becomes second most-streamed series ever as per Nielsen’s six-weeks viewership analytics

White Collar stars Matt Bomer as con artist Neal Caffrey, who works as a consultant for the FBI helping them catch white collar crooks. Tim DeKay co-stars as Neal's FBI liaison Peter Burke, with the late Willie Garson playing Neal's pal and fellow con man Mozzie. The series ran for six seasons on USA Network, from 2009 to 2014.