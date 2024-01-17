‘Whiplash’, ‘Reservoir Dogs’ ace Sundance Film Festival’s list of top 10 films

January 17, 2024 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST

Films like Whiplash, Reservoir Dogs and Get Out have topped the Sundance Film Festival’s list of the top 10 films of the past four decades to have played at the iconic American festival.

Ahead of its 40th edition set to run from January 18 to 28, the festival asked the its global community - featuring filmmakers, critics and industry professionals - to share personal top 10 lists from nearly 4000 feature films that have been presented at Sundace. According to the festival’s website, over 500 people participated in the poll, with Damien Chazelle’s heart-pounding jazz drumming feature Whiplash taking the top spot.

Released in 2014, Whiplash featured Miles Teller as an aspiring drummer and J. K. Simmons’ as his tough, boundary-pushing instructor. The film was premiered in competition at the 2014 Sundance and won the Audience Award and Grand Jury Prize US for drama. It was also the opening film of the festival.

Premiered over two decades before Whiplash, Reservoir Dogs was the directorial debut of Quentin Tarantino. The film, second on the Sundance Fest’s list, is a heist story influenced by movies like City on Fire and Kubrick’s The Killing. It is considered a landmark of the independent cinema movement of the 1990s in the US.

ADVERTISEMENT

Take a look at the full list here -

1. Whiplash (2014)

2. Reservoir Dogs (1992)

3. Get Out (2017)

4. Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

5. Memento (2001)

7. Before Sunrise (1995)

8. Boyhood (2014)

9. Y tu mamá también (2002)

10. Blood Simple (1985)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.