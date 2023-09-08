ADVERTISEMENT

‘Where’s Wanda?’: Apple TV+ lands first German series

September 08, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST

The dark comedy is directed by Christian Ditter and Tobi Baumann and stars Heike Makatsch, Axel Stein and Lea Drinda

Apple TV+ has announced its first German-language series. Produced by UFA Fiction, the eight-episode dark comedy Where’s Wanda? stars Heike Makatsch, Axel Stein, Lea Drinda, Leo Simon, Palina Rojinski and Nikeata Thompson.

Where’s Wanda? tells the story of Dedo (Stein) and Carlotta Klatt (Makatsch), who are desperate to locate their missing daughter Wanda (Drinda) months after her disappearance. When the police fail to find her, they take matters into their own hands and discover that behind closed doors, none of their neighbours are who they pretend to be. The series also features multiple award winners Devid Striesow, and Joachim Król, alongside Jasmin Shakeri and Kostja Ullmann.

Directed by critically acclaimed filmmakers Christian Ditter and Tobi Baumann, the series is written by Oliver Lansley. It is based on a story by Zoltan Spirandelli.

