When will Netflix titles make it to Cannes?

It seems that every year around this time, I write about the establishment — particularly the grand old dame that is Cannes — not being able to accommodate Netflix titles because of antediluvian rules where films are not allowed to stream until a full three years after French theatrical release. Last year, Cannes shunned Netflix’s Roma, thanks to said rules. It went to Venice, duly won, and the film has been a triumph since then, culminating with the Oscars. Also last year, the grand old man of Hollywood, Steven Spielberg, threw his hat into the ring, was openly critical of Netflix films being eligible for the Oscars, and called for a longer theatrical window for qualifying films.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos mentioned an affable long lunch with Spielberg in Arizona last year during his (Sarandos’, not Spielberg’s) masterclass at the Mumbai film festival. Later, Spielberg was apparently contemplating asking the Academy for rule changes, where a longer theatrical run would become mandatory. However, matters appear to have changed somewhat now, after another long meal (dinner this time) attended by Spielberg and Sarandos. We have no idea what was said at that private bread breaker, but the buzz in Los Angeles is that Spielberg may not ask for as radical changes at the next Academy meeting in April.

Meanwhile, Hollywood trade bible Variety reported that Netflix’s Sarandos and Scott Stuber had yet another session of breaking bread in Los Angeles, this time with Cannes artistic director Thierry Fremaux, an entente cordiale by all accounts. Yet, it seems unlikely that there will be any Netflix titles at Cannes this year too. This apparently is not due to any hostility. It transpires that Martin Scorsese’s hotly anticipated title, The Irishman, produced by Netflix and starring Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Harvey Keitel, Joe Pesci, Anna Paquin, Ray Romano and many others, may simply not be ready in time for Cannes, rendering the question of participation moot. Venice might again be the beneficiary.

However, the Variety report also suggested that Netflix titles including Steven Soderbergh’s The Laundromat, starring Meryl Streep and Gary Oldman; David Michod’s The King, starring Timothee Chalamet, Joel Edgerton and Robert Pattinson; and the Safdie brothers’ Uncut Gems, starring Adam Sandler and Lakeith Stanfield; might not make it to the Croisette because of the same arcane rules. Now, I could stand at my pulpit and rail about how Cannes, Spielberg and other ancients are just not embracing ground realities, but I won’t. They’ll get used to the new world order soon enough.

Back to Sarandos — late last year he’d said that Netflix’s next 100 million subscribers would come from India. Recently, at the annual FICCI Frames conference in Mumbai, a Netflix representative gave a carefully calibrated management-speak non-answer when asked if the streaming giant would consider a half-price mobile only tariff, like they had trialled in Malaysia in November 2018, given that the vast majority of Indians stream content exclusively on mobile devices. With a mobile-only subscription currently being tested in India, perhaps Netflix is on its way to winning its 100 million Indian subscribers.

The author is a journalist and author of Rajinikanth: The Definitive Biography, and tweets @namanrs