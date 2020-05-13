Movies

When Rashmika Mandanna went on a solo trip to Venice

Rashmika Mandanna on her Venice trip

Rashmika Mandanna on her Venice trip   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The ‘Bheeshma’ actor reveals how one missed train stop led to an unforgettable travel memory, as she covered every inch of Venice on foot

Exploring Venice on foot tops Rashmika Mandanna’s list of adventures from her many travels, although, given a second chance, she might get off at the right train stop this time. On the plus side, she says, “I feel like I’m a boss of Venice now.”

The story goes such: having requested a break from filming a song for Bheeshma, Rashmika opted to travel to Venice from Rome via Florence on train.

“I knew that my stop would arrive at noon,” she says. Once aboard, the train operator threw two different options. “One stop at 11.45 and the other at 12.15. I thought the earlier option was better and ended up getting off at the wrong station,” she adds.

Up ahead were two more options: either walk for two-and-a-half hours with her luggage to get to her hotel in Venice, or travel by cab to a point midway and then take a water taxi.

Rashmika Mandanna on her Venice trip

Rashmika Mandanna on her Venice trip   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

She took the cab but, as fate would have it, she could not find a boat service/operator who could speak or understand English.

“I was awestruck. The entire world comes here for vacation. Maybe, it was my bad luck that nobody could understand what I was trying to ask them, like ‘where to go’, ‘how do you reach here’,” she says.

The actor decided to wing it and find her own way, perhaps, falling back on the solo traveller spirit, a move she would later regret as she ended up at the hotel only at 2 am.

“I have never walked so much in my life. It was just me dragging my suitcase and walking around a residential street; there was not a single soul in sight. My phone battery was going to give up, I didn’t have a map and I started to think ‘okay, what if I am supposed to spend the rest of my life here?’,” she laughs, adding, “I’m not kidding because I was so scared. Imagine, you are walking and you don’t see any one, there are just two people walking by and staring at you, probably because they think you are weird.”

Sightseeing in Venice

Sightseeing in Venice   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The experience only strengthened her resolve to overcome the language barrier.

“I stayed in the hotel the next day because I was tired, but then the next two days I was out and about, taking the water taxis all around Venice trying to figure out the city, which stop connected to which place, talking to locals and clicking pictures. I did get lost in Venice but now I feel like I know each and every spot there.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
The Hindu Cinema Plus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 5:31:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/when-rashmika-mandanna-went-on-a-solo-trip-to-venice/article31574752.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY