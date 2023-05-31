When ‘absolute legend’ Keanu Reeves saved Kate Beckinsale from wardrobe malfunction at Cannes

May 31, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST

Actor Kate Beckinsale has revealed that Keanu Reeves and Robert Sean Leonard helped her avert a major wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet of the 1993 Cannes Film Festival.

Beckinsale, who attended the recently concluded Cannes 2023, was years ago at the festival for the premiere of Kenneth Branagh’s Much Ado About Nothing (1993).

On Instagram, Beckinsale posted an old picture of her first red carpet and shared how Reeves and Leonard had helped her out of a difficult spot.

She wrote, “So my mum DID find one of the original Cannes pictures but unfortunately it’s not full length so you can’t see the Dr Martens. Fun fact though : I had bought the bodysuit in the Sock Shop at the airport and when I got in the car to drive to the premiere with Denzel and Pauletta Washington , all the poppers in the crotch popped themselves open and it flipped up like a roller blind . I didn’t feel it was appropriate to go delving around in my undercarriage with all of us in the back of the car so I just quietly panicked .

Beckinsale, who made her film debut in Much Ado About Nothing, continued, “Walked out onto the biggest red carpet of my life and whispered to Keanu and Robert Sean Leonard what had happened . In this picture I am holding the front gusset down and the two of them are holding the back gusset. Absolute legends who may not even have fully understood the physics of what was happening or even heard the word “gusset” before ,but both jumped in to save me no questions asked x #muchadoaboutnothing #cannes1993.”

Kate Beckinsale attended the amfAR Gala at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, besides other events. Her last film was Prisoner’s Daughter (2022).

Keanu Reeves was seen earlier this year in John Wick: Chapter 4.