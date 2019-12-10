CIFF 2019: Meet the core programming members behind the festival

Let us address the elephant in the room: Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF) does not garner as much attention as, say, the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) or the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), where there is genuine festive atmosphere and public participation.

However, given its duration and the shoestring budget, you will come to a fair conclusion that CIFF does not compromise on the quality of content. “Where is ₹1 crore and where is ₹60 crore (rough estimate of IFFI’s budget)? The scale at which IFFI operates is huge. But the kind of movies CIFF screens is as good as any film festival,” says Sivan Kannan, president of CIFF, hinting at the multiple factors involved in running a film festival.

Putting together a film festival is a laborious task. For, the ideation and legwork start as early as the third week of January every year. CIFF boasts of a seven-member programming committee, whose primary role is to curate and scout movies, and be generally vigilant on what is happening in world cinema. Then, depending on the availability of movies, the festival director negotiates with sales agents who hold the screening rights.

“Suppose a movie wins Palme d’Or at Cannes, then the demand for that movie is naturally high. If a movie has already gone to a couple of festivals, then the price is significantly less,” says Srinivasa Santhanam, programmer-advisor of CIFF, who has been a regular at Cannes Film Festival for the past 17 years.

How different is this year’s CIFF as far as the packaging is concerned? “We are bringing in movies from countries that have not been represented at film festivals before. Movies from Azerbaijan, Sudan and Albania are being exhibited this time,” he says, adding, “We have over 130 movies from 55 countries scheduled for this year.” Perhaps for the first time, the festival will put the spotlight on movies directed by Irula and Khasi communities.

Behind the curtain

CIFF, for reasons that are quite obvious, gives preference to movies that have won coveted prizes at The Big Three — Cannes, Berlin and Venice. Not a single movie makes it into the final list without the approval of the programming committee, which has an unwritten policy of watching all the movies before devising the final package. The festival also receives screeners from online distributors or agents.

What to watch? Parasite (South Korea)

The Warden (Iran)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (France)

The Bra (Germany)

A Son (Tunisia)

Charcoal (Iran)

Gundermann (Germany)

“We also write to agents and filmmakers. At the same time, we do receive entries from different portals,” says E Thangaraj, festival director, who has been instrumental in fetching these movies. Over the years, Thangaraj has mastered the technique of convincing the sales agents to settle for a relatively lesser price without burning bridges.

For instance, the price quoted for this year’s Palme d’Or winner Parasite was ₹3 lakh for two screenings — the price was brought down to ₹1.5 lakh, and the deal was eventually settled for ₹70,000. Santhanam, on the other hand, recalls how they bought Despite the Fog for €250. “I knew the agents personally. So, I wrote to them saying that we can’t afford such a hefty fee for two screenings. And they agreed,” he says.

The point of contention is to not miss out on popular movies irrespective of the cost. “Rajiv Menon (cinematographer-director) caught me at Cannes and asked me to somehow bring Portrait of a Lady on Fire to Chennai. If there is a good movie out there, we will definitely try to get it for our audiences,” adds Thangaraj.

What the festival lacks is the flow of cash. This year, the budget for CIFF is ₹1 crore (of which ₹75 lakh was sanctioned by the Government of Tamil Nadu), although the initial amount quoted to them was ₹2.5 crore. “Settling the dues before the screening plays a huge role because sales agents have to be paid before the festival. We got the money from the government well in advance, and we are grateful for that,” says Sivan Kannan, adding that over ₹70 lakh is spent for screening fees and theatrical rents.

Where are the students?

In terms of numbers, CIFF had over 5,000 registered delegates last year, while around one lakh people attended it. Active involvement of senior citizens has been oiling the festival’s wheels to a large extent, believes Sivan Kannan, but he admonishes the non-participation of college students, for whom the festival is primarily targeted at.

Kollywood connect Out of the 19 entries received by CIFF, 12 Tamil movies have been selected for competition. These include Adutha Saattai, Asuran, Bakrid, House Owner, Jiivi, Kanaa, Mei, Oththa Seruppu Size 7, Pizhai, Seethakaathi, Sillu Karuppatti and Thozhar Venkatesan.

“How many vis-com students from Tamil Nadu are setting up tents in Chennai to watch these movies? Shouldn’t they be breaking our doors demanding for popular movies? If you go to Cannes, you’ll find an entire block filled with American students,” he says, adding that students take the festival for granted, even though the passes only cost ₹500 for film students.

While film festivals usually hold ‘masterclass’ sessions — wherein they invite filmmakers/artistes to share in detail about their creative process — CIFF has abstained from hosting such programmes following lukewarm reception from the public. “Three or four years ago, we organised such sessions and workshops. What we noticed was that nobody was willing to sit through these sessions, which is why we had to put an end to it,” says Santhanam.

Does the rising popularity of video-on-demand services pose a threat on the festival audience? “Our audiences are limited, and they keep coming back every year. Watching a movie on your iPad can never give you that satisfying feeling of watching it with like-minded people,” concludes Thangaraj.

CIFF 2019 will kick off at Kalaivanar Arangam tomorrow at 6 pm. Parasite will be the opening film. For details, visit: http://chennaifilmfest.com or call: 28212652