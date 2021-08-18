What’s coming to Netflix: ‘The Chair,’ ‘He’s All That’ and more

New on Netflix: ‘The Chair’ and ‘He’s All That’

18 August 2021 18:04 IST

Sandra Oh and Jay Duplass’s academic dramedy and the reimagining of a 1999 teen classic, are the highlights on the platform this week

Here is the full list of upcoming titles:

Avail on 8/17/2021

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5

Whether helping out his friends or making new ones, Cory is always on the move and ready for any adventure that comes his way!

Avail on 8/18/2021

Out Of My League

Tired of swiping through the dating scene with her besties in tow, a charming yet awkward woman with a rare genetic disorder sets her sights on love.

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes

British serial killer Dennis Nilsen narrates his life and crimes via a series of chilling audiotapes recorded from his jail cell.

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student

Looking to shake things up, two best friends embark on a life-changing adventure abroad as exchange students. But can they stay out of trouble?

The Defeated

In the summer of 1946, an American cop arrives in Berlin to help create a police force in the chaotic aftermath of the war.

Avail on 8/20/2021

The Chair

At a major university, the first woman of color to become chair tries to meet the dizzying demands and high expectations of a failing English department.

Man in Love

When he meets a debt-ridden woman who's caring for her ailing father, a debt collector with a heart of gold sets out to win her love.

Everything Will Be Fine

After falling out of love, a husband and wife create unconventional rules to keep their family together for the sake of their daughter.

Sweet Girl

Devoted family man Ray Cooper, vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life saving drug from the market just before his wife (Adria Arjona) dies from cancer. But when his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that puts Ray and his daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) in harm’s way, Ray’s mission turns into a quest for vengeance in order to protect the only family he has left.

Comedy Premium League

Four teams comprising 16 of India’s funniest entertainers engage in battles of wit and wisecracks in hopes of being crowned the ultimate comedy champs.

The Loud House Movie

As the middle child and only boy in the large Loud family, Lincoln struggles to feel special, but this all changes when the family travels to Scotland.

Avail on 8/23/2021

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

The world of “The Witcher” expands in this 2D anime film that explores a powerful new threat facing the Continent.

Avail on 8/24/2021

Oggy Oggy

In this colorful series made for preschoolers, Oggy is an adorable baby kitten who has silly adventures near and far with all of his friends.

Avail on 8/25/2021

Open Your Eyes

In the aftermath of tragedy, a teen finds herself at a memory disorder center, where she bonds with other patients who have experienced similar traumas.

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer

Claiming to perform miracles, medium João Teixeira de Faria rises to international fame before horrifying abuse is revealed by survivors and prosecutors.

Clickbait

In this thriller series, eight different points of view provide tantalizing clues to the perpetrator of a gruesome crime fueled by social media.

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed

The never-before-seen story behind the prolific landscape artist and host of "The Joy of Painting," Bob Ross.

Motel Makeover

Two budding hospitality entrepreneurs look to expand their empire by renovating an old motel in Ontario — just as the COVID-19 pandemic hits.

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes

She's back from the dead and has a newfound thirst for blood. Meanwhile, her family's funeral parlor desperately needs more business. Hmm, what if...

Avail on 8/26/2021

EDENS ZERO

Aboard the Edens Zero, a lonely boy with the ability to control gravity embarks on an adventure to meet the fabled space goddess known as Mother.

Family Reunion: Part 4

The McKellans are continuing their extended reunion with more laughs, joy, and Black family magic.

Avail on 8/27/2021

I Heart Arlo

Optimistic Arlo and his eclectic group of pals learn how to live together in a community, where everyone has their own idea of what's fun.

Titletown High

A sports reality series chronicling the lives, both on and off the field, of members of the Valdosta High School football team.

He’s All That

He's All That reimagines the original plot of the 1999 teen classic She’s All That. The contemporary story follows an influencer (Addison Rae) who accepts a challenge to turn the school’s biggest loser (Tanner Buchanan) into prom king.

Avail on 8/28/2021

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

At a crossroads, a woman moves to a seaside village where she meets a handyman intent on helping his neighbors.

Avail on 8/31/2021

Sparking Joy

Global organization icon and author Marie Kondo is back to help people transform their homes while transforming their lives in surprising and emotional ways in the new Netflix series, Sparking Joy. Marie takes her life changing method a step further to help three deserving businesses organize their workplace along with an emotional tidy up of one employee's life whether it's in the home, work, personal life and/or relationships. Viewers will also step into Marie’s home to meet her family and get a glimpse into how she tidies up her daily life!

Good Girls: Season 4

Under the watchful eye of the Feds, Beth, Ruby and Annie consider the perks and pitfalls of their work — all while Dean and Stan do the same.