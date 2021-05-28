What’s coming to Netflix: ‘Skater Girl’, ‘The Kominsky Method’ Season 3, and more

The inspiring story of a teen in rural India fighting against the odds to become a skater, and Michael Douglas returning as Sandy Kominsky for one last time, are among the highlights on the platform

Here is a list of all the titles releasing soon:

Avail 28/5/2021

The Kominsky Method: Season 3

A new chapter unfolds for Sandy as he deals with a difficult loss, a daunting financial obligation, an important reunion and a major career boost.

Dog Gone Trouble

The privileged existence of a pampered pooch named Trouble is turned upside down when he gets lost and must learn to survive on the big city streets.

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2

Lucifer makes a tumultuous return to the land of the living in hopes of making things right with Chloe. A devil’s work is never done.

Avail 1/6/2021

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme

From Goldilocks to Hansel and Gretel, the Super Monsters reimagine classic fairy tales and favorite nursery rhymes with a musical, magical spin!

Avail 2/6/2021

Carnaval

After a breakup, an influencer takes her friends on a free trip to Bahia’s vibrant Carnival, where she learns life’s not just about social media likes.

Avail 3/6/2021

Creator’s File: GOLD

Comedian Ryuji Akiyama satirizes top “creators” in Japan with a deadpan, unerring eye for humor, with help from some surprising celebrity guest stars.

Summertime: Season 2

It’s summer again and while many relationships have changed in the past year, these friends are realizing some attractions are impossible to resist.

Dancing Queens

The story centers around Dylan Pettersson (Molly Nutley), a 23-year-old girl from a small island in the Swedish archipelago with big dancing aspirations. When she’s talked into cleaning at the struggling drag club Queens, the club’s star dancer and choreographer (Fredrik Quinones) accidentally discovers Dylan’s talent. She desperately wants to be a part of the show, but she’s a girl - and it’s a drag show. However, where there’s a will, there’s a way.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2

When a dark power enshrouds the Earth after a total solar eclipse, the scattered Sailor Guardians must reunite to bring light back into the world.

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up

Mexican comedian Alan Saldaña is back, poking gentle fun at himself and parceling advice, especially about how to stay married and how to be parents.

Avail 4/6/2021

Feel Good: Season 2

As Mae tries to reconnect with George — and herself — after her relapse, she begins to realize she’ll have to face her past in order to move forward.

Trippin’ with the Kandasamys

To rekindle their marriages, best friends-turned-in-laws Shanthi and Jennifer plan a couples’ getaway. But it comes with all kinds of surprises.

Sweet & Sour

Faced with real-world opportunities and challenges, a couple endures the highs and lows of trying to make a long-distance relationship survive.

Xtreme

In this fast-paced and action-packed thriller, a retired hitman — along with his sister and a troubled teen — takes revenge on his lethal stepbrother.

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet

Breaking Boundaries follows the scientific journey of world-renowned scientist Professor Johan Rockström. It tells the story of the most important scientific discovery of our time - that humanity has pushed Earth beyond the boundaries that have kept our planet stable for 10,000 years, since the dawn of civilisation.

Sweet Tooth

On a perilous adventure across a post-apocalyptic world, a lovable boy who’s half-human and half-deer searches for a new beginning with a gruff protector.

Human: The World Within

Cutting-edge science and captivating personal stories collide in this illuminating docuseries about the incredible workings of the human body.

Avail 5/6/2021

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats

Documentary filmmakers capture the daily lives, routines and adventures of a group of Dutch cats — from the cute, to the curious.

Avail 9/6/2021

Fresh, Fried & Crispy

Passionate about food and ready for fun, critic Daym Drops drops in on America’s smokin’ hot spots for the best, freshest takes on fried food.

Awake

After a global event wipes out humanity’s ability to sleep, a troubled ex-soldier fights to save her family as society and her mind spiral into chaos.

Tragic Jungle

To escape an arranged marriage, a woman flees into the depths of the Mayan jungle, where untamed nature merges the human and the supernatural.

Avail 10/6/2021

Locombianos

Four of Colombia’s funniest and bawdiest comedians perform before a post-quarantine audience hungry for their stories.

Avail 11/6/2021

Lupin: Part 2

Pursued by Hubert and his henchmen, Assane scrambles to find Raoul and wins an unlikely new ally as he draws up a grand plan to reveal Hubert’s crimes.

Trese

Set in a Manila where mythical creatures of Philippine folklore hide amongst humans, Alexandra Trese goes head-to-head with a criminal underworld.

Skater Girl

In the inspiring feature film Skater Girl, a teen in rural India must fight against all odds to follow her dreams of becoming a skater and competing in the national championship.

Wish Dragon

Longing to reconnect with his childhood best friend, resourceful teen Din meets a charming wish-granting dragon who shows him the magic of possibilities.