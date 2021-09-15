What’s coming to Netflix: ‘Sex Education’ Season 3, ‘Ankahi Kahaniya’ and more

Stills from ‘Sex Education’ Season 3 and ‘Ankahi Kahaniya’

15 September 2021 16:48 IST

Our favourite gang from Moordale return; three tales of love, loss and longing in a new anthology; and a biopic on Michael Schumacher are some of the new highlights on the platform

Here is the full list of titles releasing soon:

Avail on 9/15/2021

Nailed It!: Season 6

Home bakers with a terrible track record take a crack at re-creating edible masterpieces for a cash prize. It’s part reality contest, part hot mess.

Advertising

Advertising

Schumacher

The life of Michael Schumacher, who rose to a Formula One icon thanks to a daring and defiant spirit, is explored in this insightful documentary.

Nightbooks

Scary story fan Alex must tell a spine-tingling tale every night — or stay trapped with his new friend in a wicked witch’s magical apartment forever.

Avail on 9/16/2021

Final Space: Season 3

Gary and his crew strive to survive the chaos and carnage of Final Space and elude the evil Invictus, who’s eager to harness Mooncake’s powers.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

Mighty teen Adam and his heroic squad of misfits discover the legendary power of Grayskull — and their destiny to defend Eternia from sinister Skeletor.

My Heroes Were Cowboys

Robin Wiltshire, an immigrant inspired by the iconography of the Hollywood western, finds meaning and redemption through the art of horse training.

Avail on 9/17/2021

Squid Game

Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.

Chicago Party Aunt

Chicago partier Diane is a beef-sandwich-chomping Bears fan with a talent for avoiding adulthood. But she has a soft spot for her nerdy nephew.

Sex Education: Season 3

It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence.

The Father Who Moves Mountains

When his son goes missing during a snowy hike in the mountains, a retired intelligence officer will stop at nothing — and risk everything — to find him.

The Stronghold

Tired of the small-time grind, three Marseille cops get a chance to bust a major drug network. But lines blur when a key informant makes a big ask.

Ankahi Kahaniya

As big city life buzzes around them, lonely souls discover surprising sources of connection and companionship in three tales of love, loss and longing.

Avail on 9/21/2021

Love on the Spectrum: Season 2

Love on the Spectrum Season 2 continues to tell the stories of people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating and relationships. With a few familiar faces, and some delightful new ones, this season represents an even wider range of people and personalities, showing just how diverse the autism spectrum really is.

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel

From arcade games to sled days and hiccup cures, Cory Carson’s curious little sister Chrissy speeds off on her own for fun and adventure all over town!

Avail on 9/22/2021

Dear White People: Volume 4

Reunited amid a pandemic, future Sam and Lionel look back on their epic final year together at Winchester — which plays out as a ‘90s musical.

Confessions of an Invisible Girl

When the smart but socially awkward Tetê joins a new school, she’s ready to try everything to fit in with the cool kids. But soon, her plan hits a snag.

Jaguar

In 1960s Spain, a Holocaust survivor joins a group of agents seeking justice against the hundreds of Nazis who fled to the nation to hide after WWII.

Intrusion

After a deadly break-in at a couple’s new dream home, the traumatized wife searches for answers — and learns the real danger is just beginning.

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan

In the late 1970s, an accused serial rapist claims multiple personalities control his behavior, setting off a legal odyssey that captivates America.

Avail on 9/23/2021

Je Suis Karl

After most of her family is murdered in a terrorist bombing, a young woman is unknowingly lured into joining the very group that killed them.

Avail on 9/24/2021

The Starling

A woman adjusting to life after a loss contends with a feisty bird that’s taken over her garden — and a husband who’s struggling to find a way forward.

Jailbirds New Orleans

A look at life beyond the prison bars for a group of incarcerated women serving time in a New Orleans jail.

Blood & Water: Season 2

The Cape Town-set YA series returns with more twists and turns.

Midnight Mass

A community experiences miraculous events and frightening omens after a mysterious priest’s arrival. From the creator of “The Haunting of Hill House.”

My Little Pony: A New Generation

Equestria’s divided. But a bright-eyed hero believes Earth Ponies, Pegasi and Unicorns should be pals — and, hoof to heart, she’s determined to prove it.

Kota Factory: Season 2

Continuing their pursuit of a coveted IIT seat, Vaibhav and his friends try not to let academic pressure — or adolescent angst — get the best of them.

Ganglands (Braqueurs)

When his niece crosses a powerful drug kingpin, professional thief Mehdi and his crew of skilled robbers are pulled into a violent and deadly turf war.

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia

This documentary series examines the true story behind two of Sicily’s “Anti-Mafia” crusaders, who both wound up on trial for major crimes themselves.

Avail on 9/28/2021

Ada Twist, Scientist

Pint-sized scientist Ada Twist and her two best friends are asking big questions — and working together to discover the truth about everything!

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! is a one-off special featuring some of the most famous films in cinematic history along with a plethora of Hollywood A-Listers, Screenwriters, Academics and Critics as they guide us through the funny, weird and controversial clichés which appear on our cinema screens.

Avail on 9/29/2021

The Chestnut Man

A young woman is found brutally murdered in a Copenhagen playground. Next to her lies a small doll made of chestnuts. Adapted from the acclaimed novel.

Friendzone

Hopeful romantic Thibault believes his luck could change when sparks fly between him and Rose. But can he go from bestie to boyfriend?

Sounds Like Love

Fashion assistant Maca has just about got her life together after a devastating breakup, when Leo, the man who broke her heart returns. Seeking support from best friends, Adriana and Jime, all three will learn love can be complicated.

MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1

Steven’s quest for delicious game in exotic locales takes him into the Rockies and Ozarks, the swamps of North Carolina and the grasslands of Hawai’i.

No One Gets Out Alive

A haunted house horror story, a sobering account of immigrant life, and a world where ancient folklore can become terrifyingly real.

Avail on 9/30/2021

Love 101: Season 2

The Istanbul-set series about 1990s teens navigating awkwardness and heartbreak returns for a second season.

Luna Park

In 1960s Rome, an encounter between a girl raised in a carnival and a girl from a rich home leads to intrigue, secrets and new and unexpected loves