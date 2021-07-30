What’s coming to Netflix: ‘Navarasa,’ ‘The Kissing Booth 3’ and more

New on Netflix: Vijay Sethupathi in ‘Navarasa’; Joey King’s ‘The Kissing Booth 3’

30 July 2021 12:28 IST

Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan’s anthology of nine stories, a new show from Paris Hilton, and the return of a teen romcom franchise are the upcoming highlights

Here is the full list of titles releasing over the next two weeks on the platform:

Avail on 8/3/2021

Pray Away

Survivors and ex-leaders of the so-called “conversion therapy” movement speak out about its harm to the LGBTQ community and its devastating persistence.

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified

Though claims of extraterrestrial encounters have long been dismissed, many believe the existence of UFOs is not just likely, but a certainty.

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord

Max S. reveals how he built a drug empire from his childhood bedroom as a teen in the real story behind the series “How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast).”

Avail on 8/4/2021

Control Z: Season 2

Someone intent on seeking vengeance for Luis starts targeting students and teachers at the high school as Sofía rushes to solve the latest mystery.

Cooking With Paris

With an anyone-can-cook attitude, Paris Hilton adds her own flair to every dish. Fun is just one edible glitter bomb away on this unique cooking show.

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3

As Gotham Garage’s star rises, Mark broadens his business strategy beyond “upgrade and trade” as he courts clients with big ideas and deep pockets.

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami

Two childhood friends go from high school dropouts to the most powerful drug kingpins in Miami in this true story of a crime saga that spanned decades.

76

When her husband is accused of taking part in an attempted military coup, a pregnant woman helps him prove his innocence. Inspired by true events.

Avail on 8/6/2021

Hit & Run

A man searching for the truth behind his wife’s death becomes caught up in a dangerous web of secrets and intrigue stretching from New York to Tel Aviv.

Vivo

A music-loving kinkajou embarks on a thrilling journey from Havana to Miami to fulfill his destiny and deliver a love song for an old friend.

Navarasa

From amusement to awe, the nine human emotions of Indian aesthetic theory are explored in this anthology series.

The Swarm

A single mother breeds locusts as high-protein food, but has trouble getting them to reproduce — until she finds they have a taste for blood.

Avail on 8/9/2021

Shaman King

Medium Yoh Asakura enters a battle tournament held every 500 years, competing with other shamans in a bid to become the all-powerful Shaman King.

Avail on 8/10/2021

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang

Phil Wang tackles getting older, dating again, unusual foods and other things that have been on his mind in this special filmed at the London Palladium.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2

More paws-itively purr-fect fun awaits as Gabby and her dollhouse friends find new ways to learn, create and celebrate in a whimsical world of joy.

Avail on 8/11/2021

The Kissing Booth 3

It’s the summer before Elle heads to college, and she’s facing the hardest decision of her life: whether to move across the country with her dreamy boyfriend Noah or fulfill her lifelong promise to go to college with her BFF Lee. Whose heart will Elle break?

Bake Squad

In each episode of Bake Squad, four individually brilliant bakers will battle it out to see whose dessert will be chosen for someone’s extra special big day. These bakers have been personally selected by Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi, who built an empire on delicious cookie dough. For her next sweet trick, Tosi has built this squad of bakers who have one mission and one mission only: Make dessert dreams come true!

Misha and the Wolves

As a little girl, she escaped the Holocaust and lived among wolves. Or did she? An extraordinary story elicits sympathy — then draws scrutiny.

Avail on 8/12/2021

AlRawabi School for Girls

The bullied outcasts at prestigious Al Rawabi School for Girls plot a series of risky takedowns to get back at their tormentors.

Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same

WFH, homeschooling, hand-washing, no hugs. In this post-pandemic world, comic Lokillo Florez brings much-needed laughs about life as we now know it.

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild

In a world where humans and fearsome monsters live in an uneasy balance, young hunter Aiden fights to save his village from destruction by a dragon.

Avail on 8/13/2021

Brand New Cherry Flavor

A filmmaker heads to Hollywood in the early ‘90s to make her movie but tumbles down a hallucinatory rabbit hole of sex, magic, revenge — and kittens.

Gone for Good

Ten years after losing the two people he loved most, a man finds himself plunged into another dizzying mystery when his girlfriend suddenly vanishes.

The Kingdom

After his running mate’s murder, a controversial preacher ascends as Argentina’s presidential candidate. But nothing about him is as holy as he seems.

Valeria: Season 2

The four friends support and lift each other up as they each make momentous decisions that will affect their respective careers and love lives.

Beckett

Following a tragic car accident in Greece, Beckett, an American tourist, finds himself at the center of a dangerous political conspiracy –– and on the run for his life.

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific

When Tony, the heart of the “Spy Racers” family, is captured by Russian arms dealers, the team travels to the South Pacific to save him, and foil a plan to take over the world in the process.