What’s coming to Netflix: ‘Money Heist’ Season 5, ‘On the Verge,’ and more

Part one of the Spanish heist crime drama's final season, and Julie Delpy's first directorial are some of the highlights coming to the platform

Here is the full list of titles coming to the platform soon:

Avail on 1/9/2021

How to Be a Cowboy

Dale Brisby uses social media savvy and rodeo skills to keep cowboy traditions alive — and now he’s teaching the world how to cowboy right, ol’ son.

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror

This unflinching series documents the 9/11 terrorist attacks, from al-Qaida’s roots in the 1980s to America’s forceful response, both at home and abroad.

Avail on 2/9/2021

Q-Force

Agent Steve Maryweather was once the Golden Boy of the American Intelligence Agency, until he came out as gay. Unable to fire him, they sent him off into obscurity. Instead, he assembled LGBTQ+ squad of misfits - together they’re Q-Force.

Afterlife of the Party

Cassie lives to party... until she dies in a freak accident. Now this social butterfly needs to right her wrongs on Earth if she wants to earn her wings.

Avail on 3/9/2021

La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) Part 5: Volume 1

The gang has been in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours and the Professor is at risk. To make matters worse, a new adversary is coming: the army.

Sharkdog

Half shark, half dog with a big heart and a belly full of fish sticks! Together, Sharkdog and his human pal Max can take on any silly or messy adventure.

Dive Club

On the shores of Cape Mercy, a skillful group of teen divers investigate a series of secrets and signs after one of their own mysteriously goes missing.

Avail on 7/9/2021

On the Verge

Four women — a chef, a single mom, an heiress and a job seeker — dig into love and work, with a generous side of midlife crises, in pre-pandemic LA.

Kid Cosmic: Season 2

Jo learns what it means to be a true leader as the Local Heroes embark on a space adventure to find the remaining Stones of Power and save the galaxy.

Untold: Breaking Point

The final film in the five-part docuseries event from the creators of Wild Wild Country. Directed by Chapman Way and Maclain Way, Untold: Breaking Point tells the story of Mardy Fish as he rose to be the number one ranked American male tennis player while facing mental health challenges that changed his life on and off the court.

Octonauts: Above & Beyond

The Octonauts expand their exploration beyond the sea — and onto land! With new rides and new friends, they’ll protect any habitats and animals at risk.

Avail on 8/9/2021

The Circle: Season 3 (New Episodes Weekly)

A fresh crew of flirts, fibbers and honest allies join the Circle — and navigate new twists and turns — in hopes of winning this season’s cash prize.

JJ+E

Vinterviken is set in Stockholm and focuses on the love story between Elisabeth and John-John.

The two youngsters are raised in the same city, yet they live light years apart, separated economically, socially and culturally. That is until the day they start in the same high school class

Into the Night: Season 2

After finding refuge deep underground, the passengers contend with a flurry of new crises — and rising tensions with their military hosts.

Avail on 9/9/2021

The Women and the Murderer

This documentary follows a police chief and a murder victim’s mother in their unflagging efforts to find and prosecute a serial killer in 1990s Paris.

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali tells the extraordinary story behind the friendship of two of the most iconic figures of the 20th century: Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X.

Avail on 10/9/2021

Kate

Slipped a fatal poison on her final job, a ruthless assassin working in Tokyo has less than 24 hours to find out who ordered the hit and exact revenge.

Prey

A wilderness trip turns deadly when five bickering hikers are inexplicably pursued by an unseen — and unrelenting — hunter.

Lucifer: The Final Season

Lucifer scored the promotion, but does he really want the job? Plus, Chloe prepares to give up detective work, Amenadiel joins the LAPD, and more.

Metal Shop Masters

Sparks fly and tensions flare in Metal Shop Masters, a fierce, fiery competition between 7 of America’s top welding legends. Hosted by Jo Koy, over the course of six episodes, these iron men and women race against the clock in challenging builds ranging from epic, one-of-a-kind grills to futuristic vehicles, all judged on both form and function. Pressure, heat and hustle makes for grinding work, and in the end, only one will forge a path to victory and the title of Metal Shop Master.

Firedrake the Silver Dragon

When his home is threatened by humans, a young dragon summons the courage to seek a mythical paradise where dragons can live in peace and fly free.

Avail on 14/9/2021

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2

Travelers Megan Batoon, Jo Franco and Luis D. Ortiz discover more enchanting vacation properties for every budget and dish out tips for perfect stays.

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5

Jovial comic Jack Whitehall and his stuffy father, Michael, take unusual and amusing trips to foreign lands in an attempt to strengthen their bond.

You vs. Wild: Out Cold

After a plane crash leaves Bear with amnesia, he must make choices to save the missing pilot and survive in this high-stakes interactive adventure.

Coming Soon

Crime Stories: India Detectives

Cameras following Bengaluru police on the job offer a rare glimpse into the complex and challenging inner workings of four major crime investigations.