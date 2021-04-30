What’s coming to Netflix: ‘Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2’, ‘Alma Matters: Inside The IIT Dream’ and more

New on Netflix: ‘Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2’

30 April 2021 12:42 IST

Find out what goes into making an IITian an IITian, and the second season of the Emmy-winning animated anthology on the platform

Here is the full list of titles releasing this week:

Avail 4/5/2021

Selena: The Series: Part 2

As Selena’s career gains momentum, the singer fights to remain true to herself, spend quality time with her family and expand her businesses.

Trash Truck: Season 2

Hank, Trash Truck and animal pals Walter, Donny and Ms. Mona let their imaginations take them on heartwarming adventures in their backyard and beyond!

Avail 5/5/2021

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness

The Son of Sam case grew into a lifelong obsession for journalist Maury Terry, who became convinced that the murders were linked to a satanic cult.

Avail 7/5/2021

Girl from Nowhere: Season 2

Nanno is back, doling karmic retribution to more students and faculty in a new season of this anthology series — and this time, she’s not alone.

Jupiter’s Legacy

They’re the first generation of superheroes. But as they pass the torch to their children, tensions are rising — and the old rules no longer apply.

Monster

A talented teen implicated in a robbery-turned-murder fights for his innocence and integrity against a criminal justice system that’s already judged him.

Milestone

Recently marking 500,000 kilometers on the road, a newly bereaved trucker faces the threat of losing the job that has come to define him to a new intern.

Avail 8/5/2021

Mine

Encaged in a gold-clad life of secrets and lies, two women in a conglomerate family seek to topple all that stands in their way of finding true joy.

Avail 11/5/2021

Money, Explained

We spend it, borrow it and save it. Now let’s talk about money and its many minefields, from credit cards to casinos, scammers to student loans.

Avail 12/5/2021

The Upshaws

A working-class Black family in Indiana strives for a better life and a happy home while juggling everyday struggles in this comedy series.

Dance of the Forty One

A gay congressman marries the Mexican president’s daughter but cavorts with a young man at a secret club. And then scandal hits. Based on a true story.

Oxygen

A woman wakes up in a cryogenic unit with no memory. Quickly running out of oxygen, she must find a way to remember who she is in order to survive.

Avail 13/5/2021

Castlevania: Season 4

Dracula’s influence looms large as Belmont and Sypha investigate plans to resurrect the notorious vampire. Alucard struggles to embrace his humanity.

Avail 14/5/2021

Move to Heaven

Finding life in all that’s left behind, a trauma cleaner with Asperger’s and his ex-con uncle deliver the untold stories of the departed to loved ones.

Ferry

Before he built a drug empire, Ferry Bouman returns to his hometown on a revenge mission that finds his loyalty tested — and a love that alters his life.

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2

From wild adventures on far-flung planets to unsettling encounters close to home: The Emmy-winning anthology returns with a crop of provocative tales.

Haunted: Season 3

A menacing mansion. A haunting melody. A demonic cat. More real people share scary stories from their past — and the truth is terrifying.

The Woman in the Window

Confined to her home by agoraphobia, a psychologist becomes obsessed with her new neighbors — and solving a brutal crime she witnesses from her window.

I Am All Girls

A relentless detective finds common ground with a killer systematically targeting the perpetrators running a powerful child-trafficking ring.

Alma Matters: Inside The IIT Dream

An institute with decades of legacy, millions of aspiring students, and one common dream. The IITs are the Indian version of the American dream that involves clearing the world's toughest public exam for guaranteed lifelong success. But life is not an exam. It’s a hustle, one that nobody trained them for. Find out what goes into making an IITian an IITian, in Alma Matters.

The Strange House

When a big-city family moves to a remote town, two young brothers and their new friends try to solve the menacing mystery that haunts their new home.

Jungle Beat: The Movie

When a lost and lonely alien crash-lands on Earth, his new crew of talking animal friends helps him get back home — and try to save the world!