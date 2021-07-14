What’s coming to Netflix: ‘Feels Like Ishq,’ ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 2, and more

Stills from ‘Feels like Ishq’ and season two of ‘Never Have I Ever’

14 July 2021 16:46 IST

A new romance anthology, the return of Mindy Kaling's high school teen drama, and Jean-Claude Van Damme's action-comedy are the upcoming highlights on the platform

Here is the full list of upcoming titles over the next two weeks:

Avail on 7/15/2021

A Perfect Fit

When fashion blogger Saski walks into a Bali store looking for the perfect shoes for a big event, she inadvertently alters her destiny.

BEASTARS: Season 2

Accepting his predatory instincts, Legoshi vows to become stronger for Hal’s sake. Meanwhile, the herbivore killer is still on the loose.

My Amanda

Two unusually close friends share every aspect of their lives together but as their own worlds change and evolve, their bond remains the only constant.

Emicida: AmarElo - Live in São Paulo

Brazilian rapper Emicida brings his progressive rhymes and eclectic beats to São Paulo’s Theatro Municipal as he performs hits from the album “AmarElo.”

Never Have I Ever: Season 2

A new love life, a new classmate and new reasons to bicker with mom give Devi plenty more ways to make courageous moves... and questionable decisions.

Avail on 7/16/2021

Explained: Season 3

From monarchies to apologies, pooches to plastic surgery, this docuseries explores a wide range of fascinating topics to illuminate your world.

Deep

Four insomniac med school students are lured into a neuroscience experiment that spirals out of control — and must find a way out before it’s too late.

Van Helsing: Season 5

In the final season, the Van Helsings discover the roots of the Dark One, Vanessa languishes in the Dark Realm, and Dracula rules from the White House.

Johnny Test

How much trouble could one imaginative boy, his faithful dog and two science-loving sisters possibly get into? Hmm, that sounds like a challenge!

Fear Street Part 3: 1666

Dark secrets. Unspeakable evil. The merciless world of 1666 holds the truth behind a powerful curse — and the key to one town’s future.

Avail on 7/21/2021

Chernobyl 1986

After reuniting with a lost love, firefighter Alexey retires to begin a new life — but the Chernobyl disaster suddenly plunges him back into danger.

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil

Ten sizzling hot Brazilians meet at a dreamy beach resort. But for a shot at R$500,000, they’ll have to give up sex in this fun reality show.

Sexy Beasts

Hoping to say goodbye to superficial dating, real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test.

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Heroes from “Trollhunters,” “3Below” and “Wizards” join forces to fight a shadowy enemy threatening to take over their worlds — and reset Earth itself.

Avail on 7/22/2021

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop

After meeting one bright, sunny day, a shy boy who expresses himself through haiku and a bubbly but self-conscious girl share a brief, magical summer.

Avail on 7/23/2021

Sky Rojo: Season 2

Adrenaline and action are back in the driver’s seat in the second season of Sky Rojo, from the creators of Money Heist.

The Movies That Made Us: Season 2

Get the real story behind the blockbusters that defined a generation. Actors, directors and industry insiders lead the way on entertaining deep dives.

Feels Like Ishq

Short films follow young adults as they navigate the gamut of emotions that come with finding romantic connection in unexpected places.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation

The war for Eternia begins again in what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor. A new animated series from writer-director Kevin Smith.

A Second Chance: Rivals!

In this sequel, after a grown-up Maddy gets injured and can’t qualify for the Olympics, she starts coaching a team of elite junior gymnasts as they go up against rival team.

Bankrolled

Two directionless millennial bros get high and pitch a bold new social justice app that raises millions. Then they have to come up with the app.

Kingdom: Ashin of the North

Tragedy, betrayal and a mysterious discovery fuel a woman’s vengeance for the loss of her tribe and family in this special episode of “Kingdom.”

The Last Letter From Your Lover

After finding a trove of love letters from the 1960s, a journalist sets out to solve the mystery of a secret affair. Based on the novel by Jojo Moyes.

Blood Red Sky

Flying with her young son, a mysteriously ill woman is forced to unleash a dark secret when terrorists attempt to hijack their transatlantic flight.

Avail on 7/27/2021

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 3

When Lenny’s health takes a turn for the worse, the guys put their differences aside to raise money for his treatment. But new threats loom.

Mighty Express: Season 4

The adventure continues for a team of trains and their kid friends who overcome trouble on the tracks with quick thinking and teamwork!

Avail on 7/28/2021

Tattoo Redo

Can skilled tattoo artists right wrongs by transforming their clients’ disastrous tattoos into walking works of art?

The Snitch Cartel: Origins

In Cali during the ‘70s and ‘80s, two brothers juggle family, romance and the joint pursuit of a burning ambition: to rule Colombia’s drug industry.

Bartkowiak

After his brother dies in a car crash, a young MMA fighter takes over the family nightclub and soon learns that his sibling’s death wasn’t an accident.

Avail on 7/29/2021

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom

The final entry in the Cybertron trilogy, featuring a pivotal turn for the Beast Wars characters.

Resort to Love

To escape recent heartbreak, an aspiring singer takes a gig at a tropical resort that seems like paradise... until two unexpected guests arrive.

Avail on 7/30/2021

The Last Mercenary

Twenty-five years after he made a deal with the French Secret Service to protect his son, an agent is forced out of hiding.

Outer Banks: Season 2

Season 2 tests the crew like never before as the hit series returns for another round of summer adventures.

Centaurworld

On a quest to reunite with her trusty rider, a fearless war horse journeys through a whimsical world filled with magic, adventure and singing centaurs.

Glow Up: Season 3

In this competition show, aspiring makeup artists navigate colorful challenges to win a career-making opportunity in the beauty industry.

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean

Combining exclusive access and interviews with never before seen footage shot by Oscar winning director D.A Pennebaker (”Bob Dylan: Don’t Look Back”) this 3-part documentary series explores the rise and fall of automotive icon John Delorean, the poster boy of late ‘70s corporate greed. Epitomising these hubristic times with his grandiose vision of the car of the future, the series will show how John Delorean came to captivate the world.