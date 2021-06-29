What’s coming to Disney+ Hotstar in July: ‘Turner & Hooch,’ ‘Monsters at Work’ and more

New on Disney+ Hotstar: ‘Turner & Hooch’ and ‘Monsters at Work’

29 June 2021 17:58 IST

A spin-off series of the ‘Monsters, Inc.’ franchise, a new social satire drama from HBO, and a buddy-cop comedy series based on a beloved film comes to the platform this month

Here is the full list of new titles coming to the Disney+ Hotstar Premium platform in July:

Disney+ Original titles

Monsters at Work – July 7

Monsters At Work takes place the day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley’s discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams.

It follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated, and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in. After Tylor is temporarily reassigned to the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT), he must work alongside a misfit bunch of mechanics while setting his sights on becoming a Jokester.

Cast: Ben Feldman, Billy Crystal, Henry Winkler, Alanna Ubach, Mindy Kaling, John Goodman, Lucas Neff

Behind The Attraction – July 21

Peek beyond the magic of Disney Parks to discover what’s Behind the Attraction! From Executive Producers Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Brian Volk-Weiss, explore how Imagineers filled the Haunted Mansion with 999 happy haunts, how the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror™ transformed into Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! (while defying gravity in the process) and why Space Mountain took so long to launch. From the 1950s to today, from Jungle Cruise to “it’s a small world” to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Disney Parks attractions have amazed millions. And this is the story of how they did it.

Turner & Hooch - July 21

When an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the dog he didn’t want may be the partner he needs. Turner & Hooch stars Josh Peck as Scott Turner, son of Detective Scott Turner portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 1989 film of the same name.

Cast: Josh Peck, Brandon Jay McLaren, Lyndsy Fonseca, Vanessa Lengies, Carra Patterson, Anthony Ruivivar, Jeremy Maguire

Playing with Sharks – July 23

From National Geographic Documentary Films, two-time Emmy®-nominated director Sally Aitken and WildBear Entertainment, “Playing with Sharks” captures the life of Valerie Taylor—a woman ahead of her time whose life’s work has become the basis for much of what we know about sharks today. A fearless diver, cinematographer and pioneering conservationist, Valerie is a living legend and icon. Through remarkable underwater archival footage, along with interviews with Valerie herself, “Playing with Sharks” follows this daring ocean explorer’s trajectory from champion spearfisher to passionate shark protector.

Stuntman – July 23

From executive producers Dwayne Johnson (“Jungle Cruise”) and Dany Garcia from Seven Bucks Productions, and directed by Kurt Mattila, “Stuntman” chronicles the highs and lows of veteran Hollywood stuntman, Eddie Braun as he attempts what many argue is the most dangerous stunt in cinematic history.

Following in the footsteps of his childhood idol, Evel Knievel, Braun reflects on having survived multiple car crashes, explosions, and death defying leaps over the course of his 30+ year career in film and television. Now, in his mid-50s and contemplating retirement, Braun decides to cap off an extraordinary career by recreating Evel Knievel’s infamous unsuccessful Snake River Canyon rocket jump. In 2018, “Stuntman” made its world premiere at the LA Film Festival, taking home the Audience Award choice winner for Best Documentary Feature.

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – July 28

“Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life” follows two tiny troublemakers, Chip and Dale, trying to live the good life in a big city park while having giant-sized, sky-high adventures. Nervous worrier Chip and laid-back dreamer Dale make the perfect odd couple: they’re best buddies and they drive each other nuts. In their perpetual pursuit of acorns, these ultimate underdogs are joined by Pluto, Butch and other iconic Disney characters as they face down bullies great and small.

Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts – July 28

Get personal with Robin Roberts and some of Hollywood’s groundbreaking women as they bear witness to their incredible journeys on their path to purpose. Each episode is a profound conversation filled with emotion and inspiration. Listen to never-before-heard stories of how these groundbreakers came face-to-face with their vulnerability, authenticity and intuition. Discover their commonalities and learn how their stories and experiences created room for expansion and evolution.

Cast: Debbie Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sheila E., Mickey Guyton, Billie Jean King, Raven-Symone, Sofia Carson, Jenna Dewan, Melissa Etheridge, Betsey Johnson, Tg Notaro, Josie Totah

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – July 28

In “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse,” it’s nothing but fun and excitement for Mickey and his best pals – Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto – as they embark on their greatest adventures yet, navigating the curveballs of a wild and zany world where the magic of Disney makes the impossible possible. Each seven-minute short is filled with laugh-out-loud comedy, modern settings, timeless stories, new music and the unmistakable classic art style of the “Mickey Mouse” shorts. The series will include stories inspired by various lands at Disney parks and cameos by classic Disney heritage characters.

Dubbed titles

Loki in Telugu and Tamil (Every Wednesday)

Marvel Studios’ “Loki” features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new Disney+ Hotstar series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer.

From June 30, Loki is available in Tamil and Telugu as well.

Raya and the Last Dragon in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

In a realm known as Kumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon. Featuring the voices of actors Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, among others, the movie has garnered praise from audiences across the world.

Cast: Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Izaac Wang, Kelly Marie Tran

MasterChef Australia in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen are back for another season in 2021, where they will take the helm of the show that celebrates food and the love of food. Jock, Melissa and Andy will be joined in the MasterChef Australia kitchen by a delicious assortment of the world’s best chefs to serve up the 13th helping of MasterChef Australia.

Luca in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar’s original feature film “Luca” is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.

Other upcoming titles

The Last Cruise – July 1

The Last Cruise documents the experiences of people on board the now infamous Diamond Princess cruise ship, where an uncontained COVID-19 outbreak at the start of the pandemic became a global spectacle and a faraway symbol of the new virus and its potential to upend any sense of normalcy.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship set sail from Yokohama, Japan on January 20, 2020. By February 26, 2020, the Diamond Princess cruise ship accounted for more than half of all the documented COVID-19 cases outside of China with over 700 infected people on board. Using intimate footage recorded by its passengers and crew, The Last Cruise is a first-person account of the nightmare that transpired aboard the ill-fated cruise. With little information available about the new virus and limited access to resources, the ship’s cases soared. Passengers were quarantined in their staterooms for weeks and would ultimately account for the first citizens to test positive for COVID-19 in several countries around the world. Meanwhile, the crew tended to the passengers, delivered room service and slept and dined in cramped, shared quarters. They’d become what we’d later term “essential workers.”

White Lotus – July 12

A social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort, the series follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees, and the idyllic locale itself.

Cast: Murray Barlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, and Steve Zahn

On the Brink

In it’s four-and-a-half billion year history, life on Earth has endured five mass extinctions due to cataclysmic events. Today, it is experiencing its sixth mass extinction due to the dominance of a single species of life: Homo sapiens. This map explores humans’ role in the sixth mass extinction.

Catch & Kill: The Podcast Tapes – July 13

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, a six-part, half-hour documentary series, brings to life Ronan Farrow’s intimate, revealing interviews with whistleblowers, journalists, private investigators and other sources, conducted for the Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist’s podcast and bestselling book Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies and A Conspiracy to Protect Predators.

Directed by Emmy winners Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato (HBO’s Carrie Fisher: Wishful Drinking), the series expands on the podcast and book with never-before-seen footage and new insights into this culture-shaking story. Interviews are interwoven with additional sound and imagery from documents, audio tapes, photos, archive footage and illustrations. With fresh perspectives and detail — not just on the harrowing effort to expose one powerful predator, but on the systems that help cover up terrible crimes to this day — the series presents new revelations in the reporting on one of Hollywood’s most ungettable stories.