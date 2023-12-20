ADVERTISEMENT

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ to conclude with Season 6

December 20, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST

Created by Jemaine Clement based on his and Taika Waititi’s 2014 movie of the same name, the series premiered in 2019

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 5. | Photo Credit: TV Promos/YouTube

The sixth season of FX’s What We Do in the Shadows will be its final one. Created by Jemaine Clement based on his and Taika Waititi’s 2014 movie of the same name, the series premiered in 2019.

It’s about the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), and their vampire bureaucrat acquaintance, the Guide (Kristen Schaal), reported Variety. What We Do in the Shadows is produced by FX Productions while Paul Simms is the showrunner.

Ever since its premiere, the series has earned 21 Emmy nominations. It emerged winner in the Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes category in 2022. This year, it was adjudged the Best Comedy Series at the GLAAD Media Awards. The fifth season ended in August.

