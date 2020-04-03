Bored this weekend? Here are five Tamil films you can check out on the likes of Sun TV, Vijay TV and others

Irumbuthirai - Saturday (April 4), 4.30 pm, Zee Tamil

We’ve seen thrillers before, but this was probably one of the first times Kollywood chose to make cyber-crime as its central focus. The PS Mithran-directed hit had its focus on crimes that take place in the digital world, with Arjun (’digital world oda don’) taking on Major Kathiravan, played by Vishal. Apart from its thrilling cat-and-mouse game between the protagonist and antagonist, it also manages to throw light on the difficulties an army man, who has guarded the country’s borders on many occasions, faces while trying for a bank loan.

Thirupaachi - Sunday (April 5), 6.30 pm, Sun TV

Remember the names Sivagiri and Pattasu Baalu? These characters dominate Thirupaachi’s universe, one that is filled with a lot of anger and action. Today, when you look back, it has been ages since Vijay did such a rural fast-paced outing — probably the closest he could ever come to doing a Hari fim. This film, directed by Perarasu, also has loads of sister sentiment packed into it, something that Tamil audiences really bought into at that point of time. And, who doesn’t like the sight of Vijay and Trisha dancing those cute steps in ‘Kannum Kannum’?

Mersal - Sunday (April 5), 6pm, Zee Tamil

Like last Sunday, when Ghilli was aired and Vijay fans went bonkers, this Sunday evening is time for celebration yet again. We will get to watch Vijay in three memorable roles in this Atlee-directed superhit that has magic, medicine, and mystery. If the love portions initially does not hold you attention, the SJ Suryah-Vijay face-off is certainly set to give you some kushi.

Chennaieil Oru Nal - Sunday (April 5), 7 pm, KTV

It’s a race against time. It’s a big day for four different characters in Chennai whose lives might just intersect at some point of time. Meanwhile, a girl is struggling for life elsewhere, and she needs to be saved. In this Tamil remake of Malayalam film Traffic, there’s tension, emotion and speed, and a calm Sarath Kumar, who plays Chennai Traffic police commissioner Sundarapandiyan.

War (dubbed) - Sunday (April 5),3 pm, Vijay TV

If action is your thing, then this Hindi film, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, could be right up your alley. You will have them speaking Tamil in this dubbed version of a film that sees some pretty high-octane action sequences and a cat-and-mouse game of sorts between the two leads. The Siddharth Anand-directed film also throws light on how a guru-sishya relationship pans out in the armed forces.