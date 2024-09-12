What to expect from the Emmys 2024: ‘Shōgun’, ‘The Bear’ and ‘Baby Reindeer’ predicted to win big

For the second time in just one year, the Emmy Awards are set to roll out the red carpet. On September 15, the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, bringing the best of television from 2023-2024 under one roof. With a strike-induced hiccup that pushed last year’s ceremony into January, the return of the Emmys this fall seems to have higher stakes.

The first outing of 2024 may have struggled with ratings, but it won viewers’ hearts with moments of nostalgia, cast reunions, and a general sense of television history being revisited. Now, executive producers Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay are back to lead the charge, and there’s no shortage of whispers that this year’s show might lean further into those moments of sentimentality. After all, the 30th anniversary of Friends is only a week away — what better time for a tribute?

A charged red carpet

While television is the main event, the backdrop for the night might be as politically charged as the shows being honored. With the U.S. Presidential elections looming, the ongoing humanitarian crises in Gaza and Ukraine, and a wave of protest movements, it’s anyone’s guess if the most brave statements of resistance will come in acceptance speeches — or perhaps in sartorial choices. After all, who needs a soapbox when you’ve got a well-placed pin? Celebs have already turned the red carpet into a runway of rebellion, many accessorising with bold political statements, including those eye-catching red pins in support of “Artists for Ceasefire.”

Security might be just as much of a topic of conversation as the winners and losers. The Television Academy and ABC will be working overtime to ensure the show doesn’t follow in the foot-tangled steps of this year’s Oscars, when a pro-Palestinian protest caused a traffic jam so bad it briefly turned Hollywood Boulevard into a standstill and caused a delay in the telecast.

The race so far

Even though “peak television” seems to have plateaued (or perhaps is in decline) in terms of quality, the sheer variety of contenders vying for Emmy glory makes it cumbersome to predict winners. This year, Netflix leads the nominations with a staggering 107 nods across 35 programs, making it the undisputed frontrunner in terms of volume. Yet, it is FX — with its 93 nominations spread across just nine shows — that is generating the most buzz for Shōgun. If the Japanese period dramacontinues its Creative Arts Emmy-winning streak, where it bagged 14 trophies, it might go down in history as the biggest Emmy winner of all time. FX is betting on its historical adaptation to bring home the gold, and given its critical and audience reception, it’s hard to argue otherwise.

HBO, a perennial favorite, has been somewhat relegated to third place this year with 91 nominations, a far cry from its usual domination. While True Detective: Night Country is its most nominated series with 19 nods, it’s clear that the titan of prestige TV is facing stiff competition from all corners. Perhaps the biggest question is whether Apple TV — with 72 nominations for shows like Palm Royale and The Morning Show— will finally take home some hardware after a record-breaking year for the platform.

The acting categories are a mixed bag of legends and newcomers alike. The comedy race sees Paul Rudd facing off against the reigning champion Ebon Moss-Bachrach in the supporting category, while Carol Burnett will go head-to-head with Meryl Streep and Sheryl Lee Ralph. And let’s not forget Robert Downey Jr., who’s up for his first Emmy nomination for The Sympathizer, that many believe could very well be a dark horse contender.

Reunions and couplings

Perhaps the most anticipated part of the night is not who will win, but who will host. The Emmy-winning father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, of Schitt’s Creek fame, will emcee the evening, bringing their signature wit and charm to a stage they know all too well. The Levys made history four years ago by sweeping the major comedy categories, and now, they’re back to add a little levity to an awards show that will no doubt include its share of heavier moments.

It’s also a big night for power couples, as several duos have found themselves both up for nominations. Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor are competing with each other in separate categories, as are Carrie Coon and Tracy Letts, Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup, and Paul W. Downs and Lucia Aniello.

Predictions and what to expect

If the Creative Arts Emmys are any indication, Shōgun seems poised to sweep the major drama categories. With a record-breaking 14 wins already in hand, the show looks likely to pick up even more awards on the big night. Anna Sawai, Hiroyaki Sanada and Tadanobu Asano are strong contenders for lead actress, actor and supporting actor, while the writing and direction categories seem to be locked down by Shōgun‘s impressive creators. In contrast, The Crown— once an Emmy darling — may find itself largely sidelined, though Elizabeth Debicki’s portrayal of Princess Diana could still secure a potential win.

In the comedy category, The Bear looks ready to repeat its previous successes. The FX show, already a critical darling, has a good shot at taking home the award for Outstanding Comedy Series, as well as additional wins for Jeremy Allen White in the lead actor category, Ebon Moss-Bachrach in supporting, and a potential third acting win for Ayo Edibiri, with Hacks’ Jean Smart hot on heels. Only Murders in the Building has had a solid showing, but it’s unlikely to topple The Bear from its pedestal this year.

As for the limited series categories, Baby Reindeer is the clear frontrunner. Jessica Gunning’s searing performance has been hailed as the one to beat, and the series itself has been riding a wave of critical acclaim that makes it difficult to imagine True Detective: Night County or any other show swooping in to steal the crown.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live in India on Monday, September 16 at 5:30 AM IST on Lionsgate Play

