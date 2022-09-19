Movies

‘What The Hell Navya’: Three generations of Bachchan family come together for a fun podcast show

Poster of the podcast show | Photo Credit: IVM Podcasts

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, is hosting her own podcast show titled What The Hell Navya. The first episode of the series has Navya talking to her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her grandmother Jaya, the promo trailer of which was released by IVM Podcasts recently.

The three generations of the family “come together to share stories you have never heard before,” says the promo video. From the definition of love to finance, fame, personal stories and secrets, the topics covered are plenty.

What The Hell Navya will premiere on September 24 on IVM Podcasts, with episodes dropping every Saturday. Produced by IVM Podcasts, the podcast is empowered by Bumble India.

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan, who was last seen in 2016’s Ki & Ka, will be seen next in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actor will star alongside Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the film.


