What show are you watching?

The rustle of newspapers in public is long dead. With each passing year, there are fewer appearances of newspaper readers on the road, on sidewalks, on the way to work. Instead, smartphones rule supreme. Ably aided by the unprecedented explosion in mobile Internet connectivity — first 3G, now 4G — smartphones are changing social behaviours drastically. Curiously, smartphone use in public appears to be going through a transition of its own. In a shift away from gaming and social networking, it is evident that public consumption of streaming media — films, television shows, documentaries — is on the rise.

In a new study released by Netflix, public bingeing — i.e., watching episodes of a television show one after the other — has increased 71% from the previous year. This is unsurprising. Since it launched early last year, Netflix has enjoyed tremendous popularity among young, urban, middle-class Indians. This is also the demographic that usually owns smartphones equipped with a fast Internet connection. Moreover, given the paucity of serialised local content on the platform, they are also the most likely to be glued into Netflix’s America-heavy original programming: Stranger Things, Narcos, House of Cards, Naked et al.

Netflix, to its credit, has been a crucial catalyst in this transformation. Last year, it updated its mobile app to effect two critical changes. First, it ensured that even low-bandwidth connections — still common in India — would be able to stream its content. Second, and more importantly, it added the ability to download content on the app. This functionality allows Netflix users to (potentially) download their favourite shows or films in the vicinity of a fast Internet Wi-Fi connection, and then watch them “on the go” during idle periods — for instance, while commuting to and from work, or while waiting in a line.

According to the study, public bingeing is not restricted to public transport. From cafés and restaurants (52%) to work (31%), waiting in line (37%) to shopping (26%), the gym (20%) and the park (33%), Indians are bingeing everywhere! In fact, while bingeing, emotional restraint becomes a thing of the past. Of those surveyed, over 72% Indians have laughed out loud with their favourite characters, 26% have cried in public, and 29% have literally gasped or jumped out of their seat in surprise. And unsurprisingly, given Netflix’s no-holds-barred approach to content, 30% have been embarrassed by watching something in public.

Admittedly, this behaviour can be a bit of a nuisance for other people around. Turns out, some people’s public Netflix consumption has ruined a show for someone else — 19% had their show spoiled because they peeked into someone else’s screen. (If you’re undisturbed by spoilers, you’re welcome to continue peeking.)

Netflix says that screen snooping and second-hand bingeing have actually led to new friendships. One in two Indians said a stranger started a conversation with them over the series or movie that they were watching. In other words, the once-popular question “what book are you reading?” has now become “what show are you watching?”.

More interestingly, the data suggests that not only is binge watching changing user behaviour, it’s also tackling societal norms. What was once considered viewable only behind barred doors or in bedrooms, is now acceptable public viewing fare. For instance, when caught watching a risqué scene while commuting, 47% checked to see if anyone noticed. More interestingly, 41% pretended like nothing happened and continued watching. Is Netflix the antidote to a traditionally conservative — and hypocritical — society that promotes a hollow prudishness?

It’s worth wondering, however, if public bingeing is all good news. Netflix certainly deserves to be applauded for helping people fill idle time — even as they are entertained, educated, or edified. (Some argue they’re being corrupted, but that’s a different debate.) In large cities, however, it might be the symptom of a deeper malaise.

Consider that Indians are the second-highest public bingers in the world after Mexico (88% vs 71% increase in India). The connection is hard to miss. Mexico City, especially, is renowned for its massive traffic jams and innumerable hours of lost productivity. Residents of Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi face similar tribulations while travelling to work. One cannot help but conclude that some people in India face such punishing commutes to work that they barely have time to watch films and TV shows at home.