What made Sampath so special in his field?

M. Saravanan (AVM)

It is a norm in the film industry for aspirants to work under an ace technician, learn the ropes and then start work on their own. Sampath was well-qualified and had worked with stalwarts such as Misra, Mukul Bose and our own J.J. Manickam before settling down with AVM. Humble and soft-spoken, Sampath spent most of the day in the studio, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. After Manickam retired, Sampath succeeded him and became synonymous with our RR Theatre. Artistes preferred to record only at RR, both because of the excellent equipment and Sampath’s skill.

At one point, he was recording in multiple languages. Song or re-recording, the destination for everyone was AVM RR and under Sampath’s supervision. From Yesudas and SPB to Susheela, Janaki and Easwari, the singer’s choice was Sampath. Composers would wait to get a date with RR Theatre and Sampath. Such was his reputation.

Music director Deva

Music Director Deva

I wanted to a record my first song for my first movie, Manasukketha Maharasa with Ramarajan as the hero, in 1989 and my choice was AVM RR Theatre. For a music director, the sound recordist is no less than a God. I was bowled over by Sampath’s humility and soft approach. During recording, he could spot the mistake accurately. In those days, the orchestra was huge with different categories of instruments. If something was off-key, he knew which instrument and also the player, who would be politely asked to check the sruti.

The way he handled the mikes conveyed his dedication and respect for his profession. He would handle one mike at a time and fix it for the instrument. He was soft-spoken but a stickler for discipline. Nobody could talk inside the recording room. However great the person could be his words would be, “Please go out and talk.” He never started work without placing flowers on the mixer machine and offering prayers. And nobody could lean on the machine leave alone sit on it.

He had met me just a couple of times after that recording when one fine morning the legendary Telugu director Dasari Narayana Rao came with an advance amount to book me for his new film. He told me that he had met Sampath the past week and he recommended my name. “He spoke highly of you. ‘A new boy with good knowledge in music came and recorded a song. Perhaps, you can try him,’ were his exact words. I was overwhelmed and thanked Sampath immediately.

My son Srikanth Deva wanted to record a song for his 100th film, Piriyamudan Priya in our studio. I suggested that he should request the legend Sampath to do it. He had then retired from AVM. Much to our joy, Sampath came to our studio and recorded the song. This happened a few months before his demise.