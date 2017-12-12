What does the future hold for actor Vishal?

Until a few weeks back, Vishal was the toast of Kollywood. He was the most powerful man in the industry, holding the office of the general secretary of the Nadigar Sangam, while also presiding over the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC). He had his set of detractors in both organisations but it was understood that he had absolute power in both places.

But everything changed the day he announced his decision to contest in the upcoming RK Nagar by-poll.

Though Vishal’s nomination was rejected by the Returning Officer, the members of both associations were irked as they had not been told his political ambitions. They felt that Vishal’s move would hurt the industry as he was opposing the ruling EPS Government.

A veteran producer says,“TFPC or Nadigar Sangam is not a political party; we are always at the mercy of the Government. Most of the producers depend on Government subsidy as it is also the regulating authority on everything connected with cinema in the State from pricing of tickets to taxes. All these years, there was a healthy relationship between the industry and successive State Governments. There were many from the film industry who were office bearers of various associations, but they resigned their post and stood for elections. Vishal should have followed this practice as none of us have any problem regarding what he does as a private individual.”

Demanding resignation

Director, actor and producer Cheran, who has been on the vanguard of the protest against Vishal, has been demanding his resignation. Even the producer’s council meeting, that was held last Sunday, was chaotic. Cheran said, “Vishal has refused to answer our queries regarding the running of TFPC and financial irregularities. He has also refused to show us the accounts and deal with how pressure from private financiers had led to producer Ashok Kumar’s suicide. He has lost all authority to speak on behalf of producers.”

Actor, director and producer T Rajendhar said, “According to TFPC by-laws, our members cannot act against the Government. If Vishal wants to oppose the Government, he can do so only after resigning from the associations.”

The biggest blow to Vishal came from his close friend and actor Ponvannan, who resigned from his post as vice-president of the Nadigar Sangam in protest against Vishal’s decision. Ponvannan, in his resignation letter said:“We contested the Nadigar Sangam elections as a team and it was made clear that we will stay apolitical. In fact, when we went to meet the then Chief Minister the late Jayalalithaa after the elections, she even congratulated us for being apolitical. Our strength was unity without any political influence and to better and serve the cause of our members. The sudden decision of Vishal to contest in the RK Nagar by-election was shocking. Here was an individual who promised to stay away from politics.”

Feeling the pressure

Vishal is now under tremendous pressure. He was elected six months back as TFPC chief and during that period he has done well in his fight against piracy. He is putting up a brave face and is now concentrating on his Pongal release Irumbu Thirai. A defiant Vishal said:“I will not succumb to pressure from vested interests who have their own agenda. Those trying to smear my name with financial irregularities should come with proof.”

Meanwhile, the biggest challenge facing Vishal is to conduct Nadigar Sangam’s prestigious ‘Natchatchira Vizha or Star Night’ in Malaysia on January 6, 2018. It is billed as the greatest star show ever with the participation of Superstar Rajinikanth and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan along with over 100 other actors. The show, which has the blessing of the Malaysian government, is to raise funds for the Nadigar Sangam building. It is not going to be an easy ride any longer for Vishal as he straddles two of the most powerful organisations in Kollywood.