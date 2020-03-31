Easter egg symbolism to behind-the-scenes stories: What are Kollywood directors up to?

The Mankatha story

Director Venkat Prabhu’s Mankatha had a rippling effect on Tamil filmdom, in the way characters were written for mass heroes. The film, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead, opened to rave reviews from critics and audiences alike, primarily appreciating for its unadulterated portrayal of the anti-hero. Apart from the innumerable references to “Thala”, Mankatha was more popularly known as the movie for which Ajith Kumar prepared biryani for the entire cast and crew. Sharing that ‘biryani’ incident on Twitter, Venkat Prabhu dug up his old tweet which he posted during the making of Mankatha. In the tweet, he wrote, “We shot the interval block today. So when you see it in the theater, remember this was the scene where Thala cooked biryani for us.”

Talks about Mankatha 2 have been on and off and nothing has yet been finalised. Like the character who goes to enquire about Vinayak Mahadev in the climax, we are also waiting with bated breath.

The song that became the movie

A movie about impotency isn’t a subject material that you would normally expect from a debut filmmaker. But that was the catch for RS Prasanna, who made the warm and fuzzy romantic-comedy Kalyana Samayal Saadham (2013) starring his namesake actor Prasanna and Lekha Washington. One of the major highlights of the film was the way Prasanna captured the intimacy between the couple in the song ‘Mella Sirithal’, which became an instant earworm. Giving the audience a glimpse into what went into the making of the song, Prasanna posted a screenshot from the screenplay of Kalyana Samayal Saadham. He said, “The description of the script of Kalyana Samayal Saadham that became "Mella Sirithai" the FB song that went viral and helped us reach the audience.”

The description of the script of Kalyana Samayal Saadham that became "Mella Sirithai" the FB song that went viral and helped us reach the audience :) pic.twitter.com/Aw2G96jJxA — R S Prasanna (@rs_prasanna) March 29, 2020

Prasanna has been using the quarantine time effectively on Twitter, sharing notes and recommending books for budding filmmakers. It must be noted that Kalyana Samayal Saadham was remade in Hindi as Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan with Ayushmann Khuranna and Bhumi Pednekar in titular roles.

Uncut gems

The youngest among the lot, Karthick Naren, chose to do something different. In a series of tweets, Karthick began to ‘decode’ his second directorial, Mafia: Chapter 1, for the benefit of the audience who otherwise felt disappointed with the end product. “Would like to share few hidden details, easter eggs and homages that may have gone unnoticed,” he posted on the micro-blogging platform.

Since then, Karthick received both praises and brickbats for his ‘decoding’ thread. Starring Arun Vijay, Prasanna and Priya Bhavani Shankar, Mafia opened to mixed reviews when it hit theatres last month and is now streaming on Amazon Prime. Meanwhile, Karthick has moved on to his next project featuring Dhanush in the lead. Written by Malayalam writers Suhas and Sharfu, D43, as it is called, is expected to release later this year or early next year. He also awaits the release of his long-pending Naragasooran.