ADVERTISEMENT

WGA strike freezes ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff as George R.R. Martin lends ‘unequivocal’ support to the writers

May 09, 2023 11:04 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - LOS ANGELES

It is unclear how long the strike will last as no new talks have been scheduled between the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the group negotiating on behalf of studios

Reuters

Writers Guild of America members and supporters picket outside Sunset Bronson Studios and Netflix Studios after union negotiators called a strike for film and television writers. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The writing of a coming Game of Thrones prequel for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max streaming service was halted as a nearly week-long strike by thousands of film and television writers rippled across Hollywood.

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin, in a blog post on Monday, said the writer’s room for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight was “closed for the duration of the strike” by the Writers Guild of America (WGA).

The WGA went on strike on May 2 after failing to reach a new labour agreement with higher pay from Hollywood studios such as Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co. The studios have said they made a “generous” offer to boost compensation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Late-night talk shows immediately went dark, and some TV series and movies have followed. The final season of Netflix hit Stranger Things was paused. Marvel movie Blade, starring Mahershala Ali, shut down just before filming was set to start.

ALSO READ
Not live, MTV Movie & TV Awards rely on plenty of old clips

The Hedge Knight was touted by Warner Bros. executives last month as one of the marquee shows in development for Max, the new name for what had been HBO Max. The series is set 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones, a time when the Targaryen line holds the Iron Throne, and focuses on a young knight and his squire.

Warner Bros. has not announced a release date for The Hedge Knight.

Martin said the second season of House of the Dragon, another Game of Thrones prequel, began filming in April and would continue in London and Wales. All eight episodes have been already been written and revised, he said.

Martin also expressed his “full and complete and unequivocal support” of the WGA.

It is unclear how long the strike will last. No new talks have been scheduled between the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the group negotiating on behalf of studios.

“Maybe the AMPTP members will come to their senses tomorrow and offer some meaningful concessions, and the whole thing can be wrapped up next week,” Martin said. “I would not bet the ranch on that, however ... I have never seen the Guild so united as it is now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US