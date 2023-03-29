HamberMenu
Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’ to premiere at Cannes; theatrical release in June

Based on a story by Anderson and Roman Coppola, the film is set in the year 1955 in a fictional American desert town

March 29, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 11:46 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The poster of ‘Asteroid City’

Wes Anderson’s romantic comedy-drama Asteroid City is heading to the Cannes Film Festival. Based on a story by Anderson and Roman Coppola, the film is set in a fictional American desert town in the year 1955.

The film’s synopsis reads, “The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.”

The cast includes illustrious actors like Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jason Schwartzman, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan and Jeff Goldblum.

The film will be released in U.S. theatres on June 16.

Previously, Anderson’s Moonrise Kingdom and The French Dispatch also premiered at the festival. Asteroid City will be screened alongside Martin Scorsese’s  Killers of the Flower Moon.

