Wendell Pierce on board James Gunn’s ‘Superman’

March 02, 2024 02:49 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST

We had previously reported that DC Studios’ co-head James Gunn is helming a new Superman film. Previously titled Superman: Legacy, the film is now officially called Superman. It’s now known that Wendell Pierce has joined the film’s cast.

According to an article by The Hollywood Reporter, Pierce, known for titles like The Wire, will play the role of Perry White, the iconic editor-in-chief of The Daily Planet. The film went on floors in Atlanta earlier this week.

Starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan has been roped in to play reporter Lois Lane while Nicholas Hoult will play the villain Lex Luthor.

First introduced in a Superman radio serial in 1940, the character of Perry White is the boss of both Kent and Lane. The character has been previously portrayed by Jackie Cooper (in the Christopher Reeves movies), Frank Langella (in Bryan Singer’s film) and Laurence Fishburne (in the Snyderverse movies).

The film, which will be the first solo Superman film in more than a decade following Man of Steel, also stars Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Edi Gathegi, Terence Rosemore, Anthony Carrigan, Isabela Merced, Nathan Fillion and María Gabriela de Faría. Warner Bros. has set a July 11, 2025 release date for Superman.