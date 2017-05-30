Well-modulated

One of the few things that worked in Yaariyaan was the performance of Himansh Kohli. The actor is returning to turnstiles with yet another youth-centric love story, Sweetie Weds NRI this week.

What kind of audience do you believe your movie will cater to?

I believe that the youth, who enjoyed watching my previous movie Yaariyan will come again. The biggest USP of this movie is that it connects with the youngsters. But we have made certain changes so that it also caters to families.

What was your favourite part of the entire shoot?

I enjoyed shooting the entire movie but surprisingly the scene I hated the most is now my favourite. In the scene, I had to play the character of Sugriva and I was dressed up in the complete attire with a tail and a red nose. I was definitely looking funny and it felt very awkward. The fans who were really excited to see me initially were laughing at me, and it felt embarrassing. But now that I see it in the film, I love it!

Something that you don’t...

There is this scene where I had to ride a horse and pull it by its reins so that it is on its hind legs. It was definitely a risky shot and it was not a trained horse and was in fact a wedding ghodi. You can't really depend on an animal as you don’t know their instincts and their reactions. Also, it was my first experience on the back oh a horse and I didn’t have any prior experience. When I pulled the reins of the ghodi it ended up throwing me off its back.

Tell us about your love for travelling and the new web series that you are going to feature in.

We have a word and the idea is already in the pipeline. I personally love travelling. I love to explore different places, especially hills. My recent visit was to Binsar, it is a wildlife sanctuary near Almora. If you can combine your passion and work it is the best possible thing and I am on doing the same by starring in this web series. I try to travel whenever possible, I certainly hope I get to explore a lot because of this web series.

Has your past experience as a radio jockey helped you in reaching where you are today?

Yes, it has definitely helped me. The biggest challenge in radio is that you have to attract people only by the way you talk. By being a radio jockey, I learnt a lot about voice modulation and everyone helped me by posing as my guru and guide. They taught me how to make my voice sound more full of bass. The way you speak, the expressions you have are all interconnected. It didn’t just help me with my voice but because I was exposed to a number of producers and directors it definitely helped me build contacts. They used to regularly poke me and say, ‘What are you doing in radio? You should be an actor! Come to Bombay, give it a hit.’ What they didn’t know was that I had tried previously and failed miserably. But because of their encouragement and motivation I got the guts to try again, and I can gladly say that now I am on the path of success.