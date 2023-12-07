‘Welcome to Derry’: Max 2024 trailer shows first-look of ‘It’ prequel series

December 07, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST

The first look of Welcome to Derry, the prequel series to Stephen King’s IT, is out. The footage was part of HBO’s Max’s new trailer, which unveiled its slate for the next two years.

Set to premiere in 2025, the series is set to unfold in the infamous town of Derry, Maine. The plot is set decades before the events of IT. The earliest events of the story take place in the late ’50s, as seen in the novel and in the original TV adaptation, though in the two-part cinematic adaptation of the story, the timeline moves forward, with the events taking place in the ’80s. Welcome to Derry is set to be an extension of these films.

Welcome to Derry stars Madeleine Stowe, Stephen Rider Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, and James Remar. Andy and Barbara Muschietti, the duo that made IT (2007) and IT Chapter Two ( 2019), have developed the series. While Andy is also set to direct the series, Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane serve as co-showrunners of Welcome to Derry.

“As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King‘s IT until the thick paperback fell to pieces. IT is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our IT movies. We can’t wait to share the depths of Steve’s novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity, and horror,” Andy had said in an official statement when the series had launched.

Other titles in Max trailer

Meanwhile, other titles teased in the Max trailer for its upcoming shows in the 2024 and 2025 slate are: The Penguin, The Batman spin-off series; True Detective: Night Country starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis; The Regime, starring Kate Winslet; Second season of House of the Dragon, the prequel series to Game of Thrones; The Sympathizer, starring Robert Downey Jr., Sandra Oh, Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, and Ky Duyen; Season 3 of Industry, starring Myha’la, Kit Harrington, and Sarah Goldberg; the returning season of Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm; Jerrod Carmichael: Reality Show; Season 3 of comedy Somebody Somewhere; Elizabeth, a show with very little information out there; the fourth season of My Brilliant Friend; Second part of The Jinx; Sam Mendes and Armando Iannucci’s superhero movie-making comedy The Franchise; the third season ofThe Sex Lives of College Girls; travel series Conan O’Brien Must Go; the second season of Tokyo Vice; Pretty Little Liars: Summer School; and the third season of Hacks.

The slate for 2025 includes new seasons of The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Euphoria, and And Just Like That.