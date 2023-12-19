'Wednesday' spin-off under development at Netflix

December 19, 2023 01:04 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST

A spin-off of Wednesday based on Fred Armisen's character Uncle Fester is in the works at Netflix. According to Deadline, conversations about the offshoot are on alongside preparations for the season two of Wednesday, a new take of The Addams Family starring Jenna Ortega in the lead.

Armisen guest starred in one episode of Wednesday season one in a memorable appearance as Uncle Fester, brother of Wednesday's father Gomez Addams (Luis Guzman), who used his ability to generate electricity to revive Thing. Wednesday ranks as Netflix's most popular English-language series with 252.1 m views.

The coming-of-age comedy hails from Al Gough and Miles Millar and is directed by Tim Burton. Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, Naomi J Ogawa, Christina Ricci, and Moosa Mostafa also starred in season one, with Catherine Zeta-Jones recurring as Wednesday's mother Morticia.

The second season of Wednesday will be filmed in Ireland, with production expected to begin in late April.

